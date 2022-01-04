Abram Smith declares for NFL Draft

Baylor fifth-year senior running back Abram Smith declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Smith had an option to return to Baylor for the 2022 season since the 2020 season didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.

Smith set a Baylor single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards in 2021 after running for 172 yards in Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Smith redshirted in 2017 after coming to Baylor as a running back from Abilene. He moved to linebacker in 2020 where he had four starts before returning to running back during 2021 spring football.

Baylor senior cornerback Kalon Barnes has also declared for the NFL Draft, while graduate wide receiver RJ Sneed has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

