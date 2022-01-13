Abundance of fifth-year standouts has Baylor track 'super' excited

They’re not likely to don any capes — the wind resistance might slow them down — but it’s safe to say that the Baylor track and field athletes are “super” excited for the 2022 season.

Much of their enthusiasm can be traced to the return of the so-called super seniors. Those would be the fifth-year veterans who are taking advantage of that “extra” year provided them by the NCAA in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re not just old, they’re good. Really good. Six of Baylor’s seven indoor All-Americans from last year are back for another gold rush.

“Basically, we have everyone back except for (2022 NCAA pole vault champion) KC Lightfoot,” said first-year Baylor head coach Michael Ford. “Everyone came back, so I call those super seniors. So, on the ladies’ side, all of our All-Americans are back from last year’s team. So, looking forward to being really high level at the conference meet and then also at the national championships, because we did well indoor last year on the ladies’ side, at least at the national meet. On the men’s side, we’re kind of more projected towards the national meet.”