Adam Flagler flying high for unbeaten No. 2 Baylor Bears

Flagler immediately connected with the rest of the Baylor guards on his recruiting visit, and he committed in May 2019. He knew the talents they brought to the table would help develop his skills.

“When I visited here, I played against Davion, Jared and MaCio,” Flagler said. “I knew they could get me better, and that’s another reason I felt I could reach my goals athletically and take it to another level.”

With older brother Duvaughn serving as principal at S.S. Dillow Elementary in Fort Worth, Adam had one more reason to transfer to Baylor. After earning his bachelor’s degree at Gardner-Webb, Devaughn earned his master’s at West Texas A&M, and has been an educator in Texas during the last decade.

“Baylor couldn’t have been a better place for him,” Duvaughn said. “I was excited when he told me. Being in Texas for the last 11-12 years, I follow sports down here, and I was a little more familiar with the teams. I knew he would be in a reputable program that likes transfer players, and I knew had a lot of good players. It’s great that I can be an hour and 15 minutes from him, and can get to him if he really needed anything.”

Since Adam is a health science major studying to be a pediatrician, balancing basketball and schoolwork is demanding. But he's certain he made the right choice.