Adam Flagler flying high for unbeaten No. 2 Baylor Bears

Adam Flagler kept waiting but the big-time offers never arrived.
Attending basketball camps at Georgia and Georgia Tech, Flagler could stack his skills against almost anybody.
AAU basketball played out the same way. It wasn’t unusual for the versatile guard from Duluth, Ga., to show his impressive shooting range, passing ability and instincts for the game to SEC coaches and other programs across the country.
“There were always SEC schools there, and they’d get in contact but never did they offer me a scholarship,” Flagler said. “Definitely it was tough knowing I was playing good and could play at the next level. But then I got the opportunity to play at Presbyterian and made the best of it.”
After earning Big South Conference freshman of the year in 2019, Flagler decided to transfer from Presbyterian to Baylor after coach Dustin Kerns took the head coaching job at Appalachian State.
Now a third-year sophomore, Flagler is a key sixth man for No. 2 Baylor’s 15-0 squad that will step outside of Big 12 play to face Auburn at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Bears’ bench has been a big reason for their success as Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Matthew Mayer and LJ Cryer always give Scott Drew’s team a shot of adrenaline when they enter the game.
Flagler’s dreams of becoming a strong contributor on a powerhouse team capable of winning a national championship has come to fruition.
“Definitely this has been a little better season than I thought,” Flagler said. “With the guys we have on the team, we’re able to win at a higher level. We make each other better every day, just knowing we can rely on each other and turn to each other for advice on and off the court.”
The 6-3 Flagler has stepped into the role Devonte Bandoo performed so well last year with the capability of providing instant offense off the bench. Playing 22.5 minutes per game, Flagler is Baylor’s fourth-leading scorer with a 9.7 average while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent at the free throw line.
Microwave tendencies are part of Flagler’s skill set.
“When he comes in, it doesn’t take him three or four or five minutes to get loose or get going,” Drew said. “Just like people who sit every night in the NBA, you come in and you’re supposed to produce and that’s really hard to do. But Adam really does it at a high rate.”
Flagler would be a starting guard for most teams, but Baylor returned the best trio of guards in the country in preseason All-American Jared Butler, high-scoring MaCio Teague, and defensive lockdown guard Davion Mitchell, who has improved his offense so much that he’s projected to be an NBA Draft pick.
That talented trio understands the lift that Flagler gives the team off the bench and how valuable he is to the Bears’ success.
“Adam is just a silent killer,” Butler said. “He’s going to keep his head down, work hard, and is not going to say too much. He’s just a great guy, a great teammate. I think he’s improved tremendously. He’s done a great job. I think he needs more credit, if anything.”
Redshirting last year due to NCAA transfer rules, Flagler improved his all-around game by battling in practice every day against Butler, Mitchell and Teague. Not only has he learned how to create offense against three of the best guards in the country, his defensive skills have come a long way.
“All of them helped me improve, it’s exciting competing against the best of the best,” Flagler said. “I had to improve defensively, just being fully locked in and aware. Attention to detail goes a long way at this level, just knowing who I’m guarding allows us all to be connected and flying around. Another thing I wanted to focus on was getting my upper body stronger to be able to withstand Big 12 contact.”
Growing up in Georgia, Flagler had exceptional role models in older brothers Duvaughn and Alex. Duvaughn was an all-Big South receiver at Gardner-Webb University, who finished his college career in 2007. Middle brother Alex was an all-state basketball player at Buford (Ga.) High School who went on to play at Coker College and Cumberland University in 2013-14.
“I looked up to them a lot,” Adam said. “I saw how Devaughn carried himself and how dominant he was, and he made me want to be like that. I was always picking both of their brains.”
When his older brothers came back home on holidays, a basketball game would inevitably break out at their house.
“It took me until 11th or 12th grade before I could beat Alex consistently,” Adam said. “He was strong and super quick. He reminds me so much of Davion (Mitchell) with how quick he was. Duvaughn thought because he was bigger than all of us we couldn’t hang him, but we could tire him out.”
Duvaughn concedes that Adam has risen to the best basketball player among the brothers.
“Adam holds the throne as the new hooper,” Duvaughn said. “It used to be a little bit in my favor because I could beat up everybody. But as they grew, they got better. Nobody wants to go against Adam now.”
Adam played baseball, football and basketball as a kid before focusing completely on basketball at Duluth High School, which sits 28 miles northeast of Atlanta.
“We kind of knew he was a great athlete, a three-sport athlete,” Duvaughn said. “He was an outstanding baseball player. He played shortstop, second base and pitcher. He was a quarterback in football. But if he could get his hands on a basketball, he’d get in a gym, and that’s been his MO since he was a kid. He’s where he needs to be, he’s where he’s supposed to be.”
Flagler starred at Duluth as he became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,300 points and the program's top 3-point shooter by making 227. He was a two-time all-county selection, and polished his skills by playing AAU basketball and attending college camps.
Overlooked by major colleges, Flagler signed with Presbyterian College, a small liberal arts school in Clinton, S.C. He made the transition to college basketball look easy as he led the Blue Hose with a 15.9-point average while shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range and 83.5 percent from the free throw line.
Flagler was at his best against some of Presbyterian’s top nonconference opponents, scoring 29 against UCLA and 20 against Marquette and Dayton in 2018-19. When Kerns left to take the Appalachian State coaching job following the season, those performances gave Flagler more confidence that he could compete against high level competition.
The more he studied Baylor, the more he liked. Not only was he joining a basketball program that had reached the NCAA tournament eight times since 2008, Baylor had the academic and spiritual components that Flagler was seeking.
“Since high school, I had been battling against the best competition in AAU ball and players in Gwinnett (Ga.) County,” Flagler said. “Playing against teams like Marquette and UCLA kept putting on that fuel and kept increasing my confidence. When I got the opportunity to visit Baylor, I knew God wanted me to be here.”
Flagler immediately connected with the rest of the Baylor guards on his recruiting visit, and he committed in May 2019. He knew the talents they brought to the table would help develop his skills.
“When I visited here, I played against Davion, Jared and MaCio,” Flagler said. “I knew they could get me better, and that’s another reason I felt I could reach my goals athletically and take it to another level.”
With older brother Duvaughn serving as principal at S.S. Dillow Elementary in Fort Worth, Adam had one more reason to transfer to Baylor. After earning his bachelor’s degree at Gardner-Webb, Devaughn earned his master’s at West Texas A&M, and has been an educator in Texas during the last decade.
“Baylor couldn’t have been a better place for him,” Duvaughn said. “I was excited when he told me. Being in Texas for the last 11-12 years, I follow sports down here, and I was a little more familiar with the teams. I knew he would be in a reputable program that likes transfer players, and I knew had a lot of good players. It’s great that I can be an hour and 15 minutes from him, and can get to him if he really needed anything.”
Since Adam is a health science major studying to be a pediatrician, balancing basketball and schoolwork is demanding. But he's certain he made the right choice.
“Being able to visit Baylor, I understood how religious it was, and I’m very excited because I want to grow in my faith,” Adam said. “Academically, I want to become a pediatrician and Baylor is an amazing place to be able to get to medical school. I could check off all the boxes here, and it’s a bonus that my brother’s close. He's already come to at least four or five games this year.”
Despite missing two games in December due to COVID-19 protocol, Flagler has scored in double figures in eight of his 13 games with a high of 18 in an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. In Baylor’s 8-0 Big 12 start, Flagler hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in each of the wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Playing sixth man is a new role for Flagler, but it’s a job he’s performed well. He loves the unselfish nature that everybody on the team displays, the way they’re willing to make the extra pass to get the best shot, and the way they encourage each other.
“With the unselfish nature we have, we all want to see each other succeed, knowing whoever is out there wants to do what’s best for us as a team,” Flagler said. “We’re sharing the ball and depending on each other. The respect factor we have for each other is great.”
Flagler not only wants to keep Baylor’s unbeaten streak alive, he wants to win Saturday’s game against Auburn for Mitchell. The junior guard is a fellow Georgia native who grew up in SEC country and began his college career at Auburn in 2017-18 before transferring to Baylor.
“We want to get that game for him and show he definitely came to the right school and made the right decision to get to the next level,” Flagler said.