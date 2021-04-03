Adventures from Indy: A sports editor's travelogue

So, it’s been something of a whirlwind week.
Late Wednesday afternoon, I received word that, yes, the NCAA would have a spot and media credential for me for the Final Four in Indianapolis after all. (Shout-out to David Kaye of Baylor athletic communications for his hustle in making that happen.) You see, the NCAA has limited the amount of media that could cover a particular team in Indy to five per team in a response to COVID-19, and Baylor had already hit its limit of five, including the Trib’s own John Werner, who has been embedded as our Midwest Bureau Chief for what feels like, oh, about three months now.
DK said that if anything changed, he’d let me know. No worries. And when I checked with him again at 4 p.m. Wednesday, nothing had changed.
Two minutes later, he texted back, “Hold tight. Think we might be able to make something happen.”
Suffice it to say DK came through and managed to carve out a spot for me. So, that led to a long day of travel on Friday, but let me tell you, getting that email with the subject line “Welcome to the Final Four” was pretty sweet, indeed.
Here’s how Friday’s trip unfolded:
3:30 a.m. — Arise at my home in Hewitt. Yes, that’s crazy early. There are no cows to milk or chickens to feed at my homestead. Put it this way, as a late-owl sports scribe, I’ve gone to bed more often at 3:30 a.m. than I’ve awakened at that Zero Dark Thirty hour.
But I had a 7:30 flight out of Austin, and I’ve endured enough travel travails in the past that I know to give myself plenty of time to get to the airport. Thankfully, my lovely bride Janet had Good Friday off from work, and was able to accompany me, which made it handy since I had a one-way flight. With her joining me for the drive to Austin, I wouldn't have to return to pick up my car later.
No, I’m not staying in Indy permanently. Since John already had his truck here, it made a fair amount of sense to fly one way and ride back to Waco with him. Watch out, highway, here come the Trib boys for Road Trip 2021. We just don't know when that trip will start yet.
Of course, the 11th-hour travel arrangements also led to a circuitous route to Indy, as I was scheduled to fly Southwest from Austin to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then on to Indiana from there. Not exactly as the crow flies.
But, Baylor fans, consider this a good omen. In 2012, John and I traveled to the Women’s Final Four in Denver, flying from Austin to San Diego and then on to Denver. That trip ended with a Baylor national championship.
4:23 a.m. — This is the way I-35 should work. Just me and the truckers, baby. Smooth sailing.
6:12 a.m. — Blessed caffeine.
6:51 a.m. — There’s a guy sitting at the gate for my flight sporting a backwards cap, sunglasses (inside), wireless ear buds, a neck tattoo, and a hoodie. If you performed a Google image search of “Trying Too Hard” his picture would come up.
10:55 a.m. (Eastern Time) — Yes, we’ve traveled into the future and didn't even need the Flux Capacitor to do so. Arrive in sunny Fort Lauderdale. There’s a sign in the airport advertising the South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center. Allergies? Florida? “Hold my beer,” says Texas.
11:35 a.m. — Bite into a Shula Burger. When in Rome, right? Besides, I probably didn’t have time during my layover to make it over to Shula’s famous steakhouse.
So, was the burger undefeated? No, but a solid Super Bowl champion.
1:52 p.m. — Hmmm. There’s a guy on our plane wearing a Gonzaga shirt. Coming from Florida. I don’t know what to make of this. Then again, I need sleep.
2:38 p.m. — Hey, there’s a Houston hoodie, too. Where are all the Baylor fans?
4:05 p.m. — Touch down in Indianapolis. This is Basketball Country, and even the clueless would have a hard time making it out of the airport without figuring out that something big, basketball-wise, must be going on.
Just before I hit the first moving walkway, I spot a group of people wearing March Madness face masks. Final Four logos can be seen throughout the airport, most notably as the centerpiece of a massive wall of windows in the main terminal. Want to buy a Final Four T-shirt or a hat or a keychain? You’ll find plenty of souvenir peddlers along your stroll to baggage claim. And what’s this? A replica national championship trophy. Cool, right? That’s what everybody is playing for.
4:54 p.m. — With my bags finally in tow, I reunite with some guy I recognize, Johnny Effin Sportswriter. John and I were scheduled to have dinner with our pal Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, who’s in town to cover the Cougars in Saturday’s duel with the Bears. Joseph does great work, and is a past guest on One True Podcast.
However, John still has stories to finish, and I’m pretty beat anyway. So we head out to “the farm.”
You see, John has (as he puts it) family “strategically placed throughout the Midwest.” That includes two separate sisters-in-law in the Greater Indianapolis area. They’ve been gracious enough to put John up lo these many weeks, and now they’re testing that graciousness by absorbing another crusty, old sportswriter. (Did I say they were gracious? Let’s call them saints.)
5:35 p.m. — I’m disappointed on our ride to the farm, about a 40-minute drive from the airport, that we don’t spot any basketball hoops nailed to the side of the barns. Instead, the hoops I see are all your garden-variety (some far nicer than garden-variety) driveway goals. Where is Jimmy Chitwood? I want to see Jimmy Chitwood!
I also have yet to spot a Baylor fan, but there was a flight from Dallas coming in about an hour after mine landed, so I’d bet there may have been a Bear backer or two on board.
Besides, Saturday is a new day.
For now, we sleepzzzzzzzzzzzz.
