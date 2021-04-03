Adventures from Indy: A sports editor's travelogue

So, it’s been something of a whirlwind week.

Late Wednesday afternoon, I received word that, yes, the NCAA would have a spot and media credential for me for the Final Four in Indianapolis after all. (Shout-out to David Kaye of Baylor athletic communications for his hustle in making that happen.) You see, the NCAA has limited the amount of media that could cover a particular team in Indy to five per team in a response to COVID-19, and Baylor had already hit its limit of five, including the Trib’s own John Werner, who has been embedded as our Midwest Bureau Chief for what feels like, oh, about three months now.

DK said that if anything changed, he’d let me know. No worries. And when I checked with him again at 4 p.m. Wednesday, nothing had changed.

Two minutes later, he texted back, “Hold tight. Think we might be able to make something happen.”

Suffice it to say DK came through and managed to carve out a spot for me. So, that led to a long day of travel on Friday, but let me tell you, getting that email with the subject line “Welcome to the Final Four” was pretty sweet, indeed.

Here’s how Friday’s trip unfolded: