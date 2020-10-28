After lively practice, Bears say they're back on the same page

An unsettled atmosphere enveloped the Baylor football team Sunday when senior running backs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett were reportedly planning to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season because they were dissatisfied with their roles in the backfield.
But Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his staff discussed the situation with Ebner and Lovett, and the players agreed to stay on the squad.
Since then, the Bears have had both team and individual meetings to get everything out on the table following consecutive losses to West Virginia and Texas.
“We had gotten the news about Trestan and John, and I think generally there was a little bit of confusion,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle on Wednesday’s Zoom press conference. “But talking to those guys, there were personal things going on that we hadn’t considered. We’ve talked about it and we’ve moved on from it. I think as a team, we probably had our best practice of the year on Tuesday.”
Following consecutive losses to West Virginia and Texas, the Bears (1-2) hope to rebound against TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
It will be Baylor’s first home game since the Sept. 26 season-opening 47-14 blowout of Kansas after the Oct. 17 date against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 due to the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak.
The Horned Frogs (1-3) are having their own problems following consecutive losses to Texas and Kansas State, but the Bears know they’ve got to get their own house in order to have a chance to win.
Fourth-year junior linebacker Terrel Bernard believes the individual and team meetings have helped everybody get back on the same page after a pair of disappointing losses.
Ebner and Lovett combined for just eight carries for 31 yards while catching eight passes for 54 yards in Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas.
“Tensions run high, especially when things aren’t going how we want,” Bernard said. “But those guys (Ebner and Lovett) have come back and we’ve had meetings. They explained their side and kind of came out and said what they were thinking and what happened, and where they were wrong. We all came together and I think it’s going to push us into this week. I think everybody has put that behind us and we’re ready to go.”
It was important for the Bears to practice Tuesday with the same intensity that they want to bring to the field Saturday against longtime rival TCU.
“We came out there from the first snap and it was just competition, and that’s what Tuesdays are for us,” Bernard said. “It’s the chance to compete and we’re not really worried about anything else but making each other better, and that’s what we did. The offense would make a big play and score and celebrate and the defense would make a play and we’re celebrating."
After COVID-19 issues led to the postponement or cancellation of three games, Aranda expects the Bears to be close to full strength on Saturday.
The absence of players at practice has led to inconsistency in games, especially in hard-hit positions like the offensive line.
“As long as they can get that teamwork together and they’re all on the same page, I believe that’s where it starts,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “You’ve got to make sure that all five guys are on the same page. It’s kind of hard when you’re switching to a different guy every other day because of COVID or something that happened.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!