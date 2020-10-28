After lively practice, Bears say they're back on the same page

The Horned Frogs (1-3) are having their own problems following consecutive losses to Texas and Kansas State, but the Bears know they’ve got to get their own house in order to have a chance to win.

Fourth-year junior linebacker Terrel Bernard believes the individual and team meetings have helped everybody get back on the same page after a pair of disappointing losses.

Ebner and Lovett combined for just eight carries for 31 yards while catching eight passes for 54 yards in Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas.

“Tensions run high, especially when things aren’t going how we want,” Bernard said. “But those guys (Ebner and Lovett) have come back and we’ve had meetings. They explained their side and kind of came out and said what they were thinking and what happened, and where they were wrong. We all came together and I think it’s going to push us into this week. I think everybody has put that behind us and we’re ready to go.”

It was important for the Bears to practice Tuesday with the same intensity that they want to bring to the field Saturday against longtime rival TCU.