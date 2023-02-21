Baylor junior Dariana Orme was named pitcher of the week by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the Big 12 on Tuesday.

Orme earned the honor after a pair of outstanding performances. She threw the first seven-inning perfect game in Baylor softball history while collecting 10 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over SFA last Friday.

Orme came back on Sunday to help the Bears beat No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, as she allowed six hits and an unearned run in six innings. It marked Baylor's first win over a No. 1 team since 2009.

It was just the fourth time the NFCA recognized a Baylor pitcher for the honor as Orme joined Kelsee Selman (2017), Heather Stearns (2016) and Lisa Ferguson (2007).