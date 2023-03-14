If Baylor thought Iowa State could shoot the 3-ball, wait until the Bears get a load of Alabama.

Baylor’s next opponent shares some similarities with its last one. The seventh-seeded Bears (19-12) will certainly have a challenge guarding the 3-point line when they face 10th-seeded Alabama (20-10) in the NCAA tournament’s first round at approximately 4:30 p.m. Central Saturday in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Bears are probably still trying to work through the nightmares of the 3-point bombs that detonated in their faces in their 74-63 loss to the Cyclones at the Big 12 tournament. Iowa State knocked down 10 shots from beyond the arc in that game, including three big ones in the final four minutes that led to an 11-0 closing run for ISU.

Iowa State is known for playing a “five-out” offense, where all its players spread the floor and everyone on the court can knock down a 3 if they’re open. Alabama can certainly give you that look, too. The Crimson Tide ranks first in the SEC and sixth in the NCAA in 3-point accuracy at 38.03%, and seven different players on its roster have double-digit makes from the arc.

“Statistically, they’re an unbelievable 3-point shooting team, better than anybody in our league,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “Oklahoma State, by percentage, is the best in our league and they’re better than Oklahoma State. They play a lot of players. … They can play small ball, they can play big. They play a variety of ways. But we’re certainly going to have to guard the 3-point line.”

Also like Iowa State, Kristy Curry’s Tide leans heavily on one great scorer. For the Cyclones, it’s Ashley Joens, the Big 12 Player of the Year. For Alabama, it’s 5-9 senior guard Brittany Davis, who averages 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the floor.

Davis is actually Alabama’s only player averaging double-digit scoring on the season, though that doesn’t mean Baylor can just ignore everyone else defensively.

The other area Baylor must be uniquely focused is on the boards. In their one-and-done trip to Kansas City last week, the Bears got hammered by Iowa State in the rebounding department, as the Cyclones cleared 54 boards to the Bears’ 29.

Collen knows that if her team is going to survive and advance to a potential second-round matchup with second-seeded UConn, it’s going to need to attack the glass with abandon.

“It’s the NCAA tournament. We’ve got to rebound better,” she said. “I mean, I'm sure we're going to do as many rebounding drills as the guys do. Because I don't even think — when you look back at our Iowa State games, the first two, that's not a team that just dominated us on the boards. There are certainly games that our size is going to be a limiting factor on the boards and we're going to have to scrap.

"So, I think we’ve got to rebound. Why do people pick Texas to advance in the NCAA tournament? Because defense travels. Defensive rebounding travels. And so, we’ve got to be focused on rebounding, we’ve got to be focused on defending and let the rest take care of itself.”

Rebounding will undoubtedly be a key against Alabama. The Tide outrebounded their opponents by an average of 12.7 boards per game in their 20 wins; in their 10 losses they were minus-8 per game on the glass.

It takes technique and a willingness to box out to rebound, but a lot of it is just about tenacity. If Baylor is going to defeat Alabama and give itself a shot at reaching the second weekend with a likely matchup with UConn, it’s going to need all the fire, effort and energy it can muster.

That’s what matters in March.

“We need that even in the first round,” Collen said. “I mean, I just think that's when we play our best. When we went to OU to start conference play, they were rated higher than us and hadn't lost at home. I think even though for OU, you still got to beat last year's champion to be champions. And I don't think OU looked at us as an underdog.

“And so, I really think (the) underdog mentality is, do you keep a chip on your shoulder? Do you say like, OK, people are gonna say we're not Baylor anymore. We're not the dominant Baylor, but we're good enough to go beat anyone.”

Bear Facts

Baylor didn’t play an SEC team this season, nor did Alabama play anyone from the Big 12. Overall, Big 12 teams went 4-1 against SEC foes this season. … Baylor is making its 21st NCAA tournament appearance this season and its 19th straight. … The Bears will need to beat Alabama to extend their streak of 20-win seasons to 23 in a row. … Baylor is 54-17 all-time in the NCAA tourney and has only lost in the first round once. In 2000-01, the Bears were bounced by Arkansas in the first round, 68-59, in Durham, N.C. … This marks Baylor’s first ever No. 7 seed for the tournament. The Bears have been a No. 1 seed six times, a No. 2 seven times, a No. 3 three times, a No. 4 twice, a No. 5 once and a No. 8 once.