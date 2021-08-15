Aggies beat Bears, 2-0, in exhibition soccer match

COLLEGE STATION -- Mia Pante and Andersen Williams scored second-half goals as Texas A&M knocked off Baylor, 2-0, in an exhibition soccer match Sunday night.
Pante broke a scoreless tie with her goal in the 70th minute before Williams scored Texas A&M's second goal with 1:35 remaining in the game.
Baylor finished 1-1 in exhibition matches after a 5-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Thursday. Baylor will open regular season play against Minnesota at 6 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
