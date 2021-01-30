Aggies equestrian team edges Baylor

COLLEGE STATION -- After its fall schedule was canceled due to COVID-19, the No. 9 Baylor equestrian team opened the season with a tight loss to No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Baylor and Texas A&M tied 9-9 in the four events, but the Aggies won on the raw score tie-breaker.
Baylor and A&M tied 2-2 in fences as the Bears' Caroline Fuller won the most outstanding performer. After the Aggies took a 4-1 decision in horsemanship, the Bears charged back for a 4-1 win in the flat.
Madaline Callaway took home MOP honors in reining as Baylor tied the Aggies 2-2.
“I’m very proud of how this team came out and performed in the first meet,” said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “Texas A&M is a tough place to play and our team put down some strong, confident rides. It’s tough to lose such a close competition, but we’ll focus on how strong our performance was and clean up the areas we need to improve.”