Aggies equestrian team edges Baylor

COLLEGE STATION -- After its fall schedule was canceled due to COVID-19, the No. 9 Baylor equestrian team opened the season with a tight loss to No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Baylor and Texas A&M tied 9-9 in the four events, but the Aggies won on the raw score tie-breaker.

Baylor and A&M tied 2-2 in fences as the Bears' Caroline Fuller won the most outstanding performer. After the Aggies took a 4-1 decision in horsemanship, the Bears charged back for a 4-1 win in the flat.

Madaline Callaway took home MOP honors in reining as Baylor tied the Aggies 2-2.

“I’m very proud of how this team came out and performed in the first meet,” said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “Texas A&M is a tough place to play and our team put down some strong, confident rides. It’s tough to lose such a close competition, but we’ll focus on how strong our performance was and clean up the areas we need to improve.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.