COLLEGE STATION — No. 2 national seed Texas A&M took care of business against the Baylor women’s tennis team, as the Aggies swept the Bears, 4-0, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.

“It was a great match today,” said Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano. “"We would have liked to squeak out the doubles point and some of these singles matches, but ultimately it just came down to a few points here and there. But that's tennis, and we've made a lot of improvements this season and that's what it's all about for us."