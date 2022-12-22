Air Force freezes out Baylor, 30-15

FORT WORTH — The Arctic blast that slammed Amon Carter Stadium made the Armed Forces Bowl one of the coldest bowls in NCAA history.

Playing in 13-degree weather with minus-four wind chill, Baylor looked quite uncomfortable.

In sharp contrast, Air Force handled the bitter cold like it was just another winter day at its Colorado Springs home.

The frigid weather certainly didn’t bother Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels as he ran for 81 yards and a touchdown and passed for 103 yards and a score to lead the Falcons to a 30-15 win on Thursday night.

With their fourth straight loss, the Bears ended the season with a 6-7 record. Even with head coach Dave Aranda taking over defensive coaching responsibilities after dismissing defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, the Bears couldn’t stop their season-ending slide.

“From a team perspective, it’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season,” Aranda said. “There’s a lot to be learned for our returning people. But I was proud of the fight we had and showing up under tough circumstances. It’s hard to say goodbye to our seniors, especially after an outcome like this.”

For the second straight year, the Falcons beat a Power 5 opponent in a bowl game to finish 10-3. Air Force pulled off a 31-28 win over Louisville in the 2021 First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

The Falcons’ win over the Bears was much more decisive. The harsh conditions were perfect for the Falcons’ ground-based offense as they controlled the ball for 40 minutes, reeling off 379 total yards to Baylor’s 230.

Brad Roberts was the Falcons’ workhorse as he rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. But Daniels made the biggest plays.

“He’s a good player, he’s athletic and can make all the throws and runs,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “I’m disappointed in the way we played as defensive players, and that starts with me. But I was thankful to step out one more time with those guys.”

The biggest came on the opening drive of the second half as he hit Amari Terry down the left sideline for 67 yards. On the next play, Daniels rammed into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons a 16-7 lead.

Baylor tried and failed to convert on a pair of fourth-down possessions in the third quarter as the Bears fell further into a hole.

Following an 11-yard Air Force punt, Baylor got great field position at the Falcons’ 44. But the Bears couldn’t pick up a first down as Shapen got just two yards on fourth-and-four.

Air Force appeared more motivated than ever as it marched 64 yards with Daniels hitting Caleb Rillos with a 15-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 23-7 with 2:29 left in the third quarter. Daniels hit just four of seven passes, but he made every completion count.

Baylor tried to convert on another fourth down later in the quarter, but Vince Sanford sacked Shapen for a seven-yard loss to give the Falcons possession at Baylor’s 42.

The Falcons stuck to the ground as Roberts drove for a one-yard score to extend Air Force’s lead to 30-7 with 12:40 left in the game.

Shapen hit Gavin Holmes for a 14-yard touchdown pass before the quarterback ran for a two-point conversion with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. But by then it was far too late.

Shapen finished the night 11 of 23 for 188 yards while Baylor’s rushing attack finished with just 42 yards.

Air Force dominated the first half before Baylor took advantage of a big defensive stop to break through for its first score.

Facing fourth-and-one at Baylor’s 48, Daniels tried to run around right end but ran into Jackie Marshall, who stopped him for a five-yard loss back to the Bears’ 47.

Shapen hit Josh Cameron for 14 and 11 yards to Air Force’s 23. Air Force’s Michael Mack was called for pass interference against Baylor receiver Hal Presley in the end zone, giving the Bears another first down at the 9.

On the next play, Shapen rolled left and went to Presley again for a nine-yard touchdown as the Bears cut Air Force’s lead to 9-7 with five seconds left in the second quarter.

The Falcons took advantage of two short Baylor punts against the wind to take a 9-0 first-quarter lead.

After Issac Power’s first punt went just 33 yards, the Falcons reeled off 55 yards on 15 plays for their first touchdown.

Air Force stuck mostly to the ground and picked up four first downs before Roberts drove up the middle for a two-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Power’s next punt went just 23 yards as the Falcons got the ball at their own 42.

John Lee Eldridge popped up the middle for 34 yards to Baylor’s 24.

The Falcons couldn’t get another first down but Matthew Dapore drilled a 37-yard field goal to push Air Force’s lead to 9-0 with 1:13 left in the first quarter.