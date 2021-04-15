Air Jordan to present Mulkey at Basketball HOF induction

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony next month at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., won’t lack for star power.

In fact it will include head Lady Bears Kim Mulkey being presented by six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Michael Jordan, the Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

The complete list of presenters includes Jordan (Mulkey and Kobe Bryant), Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley (Tamika Catchings), David Robinson (Tim Duncan), Isiah Thomas (Kevin Garnett), Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw (Barbara Stevens), John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief (Eddie Sutton), Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon (Rudy Tomjanovich), and Russ Granik and Vlade Divac (Patrick Baumann).

Mulkey and the rest of the 2020 class were announced last April, but the induction ceremony was postponed until next month due to the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.