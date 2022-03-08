Akinjo, Flagler named all-Big 12

Baylor guard James Akinjo made the Associated Press all-Big 12 first team while teammate Adam Flagler made the second team.
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was named Big 12 player of the year while Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was named newcomer of the year. Texas Tech's Mark Adams was named coach of the year by a slim margin over Baylor's Scott Drew.
Joining Akinjo on the first team are Agbaji, Brockington, Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams and Kansas State guard Nijel Pack.
Second-team picks were Flagler, Texas forward Timmy Allen, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman, TCU guard Mike Miles and Kansas guard Christian Braun.