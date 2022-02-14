Akinjo named Big 12 newcomer of week

Baylor guard James Akinjo was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after leading the No. 7 Bears to wins over Kansas State and Texas.

Akinjo collected 15 points and team-highs with eight assists and three steals in 35 minutes in last Wednesday's win at Kansas State. He followed with 15 points and team-highs with seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes in Saturday’s win over Texas.

Akinjo is the Big 12 leader in assists with 5.7 per game, and he ranks second with 2.2 steals per game and ninth with 13.1 points per game. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named Big 12 player of the week.

