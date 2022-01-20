Akinjo named Sporting News Midseason All-American

Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America first team, the publication announced Thursday.

Akinjo is one of fifteen players named to the three teams and is the only Big 12 player to make the first team. Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, who made the second team, is the only other Big 12 player listed.

Akinjo was joined on the first team by Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe.

A transfer from Arizona, Akinjo leads the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game. He also ranks third with 2.06 steals per game, seventh with a 43.4 field goal percentage, and eighth with 13.9 points per game. He was named to the Wooden Award Top 25 midseason watch list earlier this month.

