Akinjo named Sporting News third-team All-American

Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named third-team All-American by the Sporting News.
Akinjo ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 13.3 points per game while recording a league-high 5.8 assists.
Akinjo joins Jared Butler (2020 and 2021), Davion Mitchell (2021), Johnathan Motley (2017), Tweety Carter (2010), Darryl Middleton (1988) and Micheal Williams (1987) as Sporting News All-Americans.
Akinjo was also named Big 12 player of the week while teammate Kendall Brown was named co-newcomer of the week with Oklahoma's Tanner Groves.