 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Akinjo named Sporting News third-team All-American

  • 0
Iowa St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor guard James Akinjo was named Sporting News third-team All-American and also earned Big 12 player of the week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named third-team All-American by the Sporting News.

Akinjo ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 13.3 points per game while recording a league-high 5.8 assists.

Akinjo joins Jared Butler (2020 and 2021), Davion Mitchell (2021), Johnathan Motley (2017), Tweety Carter (2010), Darryl Middleton (1988) and Micheal Williams (1987) as Sporting News All-Americans.

Akinjo was also named Big 12 player of the week while teammate Kendall Brown was named co-newcomer of the week with Oklahoma's Tanner Groves.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art Briles resigns at Grambling

Art Briles resigns at Grambling

Four days after Art Briles was hired as Grambling State's new offensive coordinator, the former Baylor head coach resigned on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert