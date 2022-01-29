Alabama giant killers knock off Bears, 87-78

“He aggravated it the other day. The pain didn’t subside,” Drew said. “We’ve had so many people from James (Akinjo) out to now LJ out to Jeremy (Sochan) out. As you know, you need to develop a rhythm and a chemistry, and obviously it’s hard plugging guys in. And it takes them a little time to get back into the groove of things as well.”

After missing four games with an ankle injury, Sochan returned to action in Tuesday’s 74-49 win over Kansas State. The freshman forward delivered a tremendous performance against Alabama with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds.

Adam Flagler contributed 16 points while Matthew Mayer hit 12 and Kendall Brown 10, but the Bears couldn’t score enough to overcome a shaky defensive performance. The Crimson Tide’s 87 points were the most the Bears have allowed this season as they dropped their first true road game after five wins.

“I think they were just very aggressive,” Sochan said. “They played as a team and just attacked us. I think we weren’t really being aggressive enough. They scored too many, so we definitely have to work on our defense.”