Alabama giant killers knock off Bears, 87-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Unranked Alabama has been an inconsistent team all season, but the Crimson Tide knows how to slay giants.
After taking down No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Houston in early December, No. 4 Baylor was Alabama’s latest high profile victim.
With Jahvon Quinerly scoring 20 points and Jaden Shackelford adding 19, the Crimson Tide repeatedly beat the Bears down the court in transition to roll to an 87-78 win Saturday before 14,474 fans at Coleman Coliseum.
The Bears (18-3) are 7-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but the Crimson Tide (14-7) was in control for most of the game by shooting 59.2 percent and winning the boards by a 29-25 margin. Baylor also committed 16 turnovers, including six by point guard James Akinjo, who returned to the lineup after missing two of the last three games with a tailbone injury.
“The first half, they did a great job coming out and causing us a lot of turnovers early on,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The transition defense because of our turnovers hurt us. Our rim protection and rotations weren’t where they needed to be.”
The Bears played without guard LJ Cryer, who missed his third game this season when he aggravated an injury to his right foot earlier this week. Cryer broke his foot prior to the season, and will undergo tests again Sunday.
“He aggravated it the other day. The pain didn’t subside,” Drew said. “We’ve had so many people from James (Akinjo) out to now LJ out to Jeremy (Sochan) out. As you know, you need to develop a rhythm and a chemistry, and obviously it’s hard plugging guys in. And it takes them a little time to get back into the groove of things as well.”
After missing four games with an ankle injury, Sochan returned to action in Tuesday’s 74-49 win over Kansas State. The freshman forward delivered a tremendous performance against Alabama with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
Adam Flagler contributed 16 points while Matthew Mayer hit 12 and Kendall Brown 10, but the Bears couldn’t score enough to overcome a shaky defensive performance. The Crimson Tide’s 87 points were the most the Bears have allowed this season as they dropped their first true road game after five wins.
“I think they were just very aggressive,” Sochan said. “They played as a team and just attacked us. I think we weren’t really being aggressive enough. They scored too many, so we definitely have to work on our defense.”
The Crimson Tide got 15 points from Juwan Gary while JD Davison hit 14 and Keon Ellis 11. Shackelford collected eight rebounds, five assists and three steals while Quinerly finished with six rebounds, five assists and two steals to go along with their combined 39 points.
“Those two were the difference for them tonight,” Drew said. “You can take away the shot or take away the drive. It’s hard to take away both.”
Alabama jumped out to a 15-8 lead as Shackelford got inside three times for baskets and Davison buried a 3-pointer. The Bears came back to take a 19-17 lead as Mayer hit a pair of 3-pointers before sitting out the final 9:18 of the first half with his third foul.
The rest of the first half was tightly contested as the Crimson Tide went into halftime with a 38-34 lead when Akinjo fouled Ellis on a 3-point attempt, and he hit all three free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining.
The Crimson Tide came out hot to open the second half and opened up a 57-42 lead when Ellis drained a 3-pointer. But the Bears battled back as Flagler nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-60 with 7:54 remaining.
The Bears still had a chance when Akinjo hit Brown for a slam to cut Alabama’s lead to 81-75 with 1:50 remaining. But Davison answered with a 3-pointer and then passed to Gary for a slam to extend the lead to 86-75 with 34 seconds remaining.
The Bears will face a quick turnaround when they host West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center. The Bears hope to deliver a much better performance than they did against Alabama, especially on the defensive end.