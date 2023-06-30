Men’s golf coach Mike McGraw announced the return of Baylor Hall of Fame golfer Jeremy Alcorn as the Bears’ newest assistant coach on Friday.

A four-year letterwinner at Baylor from 2003-07, Alcorn most recently served as an assistant coach at North Carolina State, where he helped the Wolfpack to a postseason appearance in the Morgan Hill Regional. McGraw is excited to bring Alcorn and his extensive experience in the game back to Baylor.

“It’s great to welcome a former BU All-American back to Waco,” he said. “Jeremy will add so much to this program and will be able to speak, with passion, to his experience at Baylor. His enthusiasm for this university is palpable.”

Prior to arriving at North Carolina State, Alcorn was an assistant at Liberty from 2019-22, helping the Flames to back-to-back NCAA appearances in 2021 and 2022. In two seasons at Coastal Carolina, Alcorn helped the Chanticleers capture the 2018 Sun Belt Championship en route to the program’s first postseason appearance in seven years.

Alcorn brings Big 12 experience, having spent three seasons (2014-17) at Texas Tech under head coach Greg Sands. In that span, he helped the Red Raiders to three straight postseason appearances, including a berth in the 2015 NCAA Championship.