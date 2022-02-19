All-business Baylor keeps it rolling, cruises past TCU, 78-59

FORT WORTH — The seventh-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team made hay while the sun was shining in Cowtown.
Facing a double dip in four days against a TCU team stuck at the bottom of the Big 12 standings this season, Baylor took full advantage of the opportunity. The Bears rolled past the Horned Frogs, 78-59, on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
Baylor can add that to a 25-point win over TCU on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. The Bears’ two victories meant that they kept those doggies rollin’ and ran their current streak to 11 wins in 12 games. With that, Baylor (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) will start the new week in no worse than a tie for first place in the conference.
The picture is getting much clearer for a Bears team chasing its 12th consecutive Big 12 championship. When Oklahoma and Iowa State both lost on Wednesday night, Baylor moved into a tie for first with the Cyclones. The Sooners and Cyclones face each other on Saturday evening.
Baylor travels to Oklahoma State and hosts Kansas on Saturday before going to Ames, Iowa, for a showdown with Iowa State on Feb. 28.
“We’ve just got to keep competing. Our goal is to go 1-0 (every game),” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We’re back in control of our own destiny. I felt like this league was good enough that people were going to take hits along the way, which hasn’t always been the case.”
On Saturday afternoon, Bears star forward NaLyssa Smith refused to let pesky foul trouble slow her down. Smith scored 23 points in just 24 minutes of action, enough to have a big impact on the game.
Smith seemed to elevate over the TCU defense and softly put the ball in the basket with excellent consistency. She hit 10 of 16 field goals and went 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
“She was efficient,” Collen said. “She did a good job of playing on the offensive glass at times. You look at the first half Wednesday night against them and she missed kind of all those elbow jump shots. Tonight she made them all.”
Queen Egbo pitched in a double-double for Baylor as she finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Egbo fouled out with 5:59 remaining.
Smith’s highlight of the afternoon came when she stretched out to grab an acrobatic offensive rebound in traffic. She then contorted her body to go back up and make a layup while being fouled by TCU’s Kayla Mokwuah.
The play fired up Smith, the Baylor bench and the heavily gold-tinged crowd in TCU’s home arena. Baylor fans easily matched, and possibly exceeded, the smattering of Horned Frog fans in attendance.
“I don’t know what the final numbers were, but my guess is we had over 50 percent of the crowd today,” Collen said. “We certainly didn’t have 50 percent of the crowd at Texas because Texas had a bigger home crowd. But the number of people that traveled to both of these places just lifted us. When you as a coach can challenge the crowd on the road to stand and get a stop on defense, that’s a good feeling. Hopefully they’re all planning on traveling to Kansas City (for the Big 12 Tournament) too.”
With Smith starting the second half on the bench with three fouls, Baylor opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run. Bears guard Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer that gave the Bears their first double-digit lead at 41-31 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
Andrews finished with 12 points and seven assists, leading a guard group that made just 5 of 18 from beyond the arc in this one.
“You’ve got to keep shooting the ball,” Andrews said. “Shooters shoot. You miss one shot, you might make the second one. We work in the gym each and every day on our shots. I don’t think we ever get down because we know the work that we put in.”
Baylor went on the key run of the first half after falling behind, 8-4, in the early stages of the first quarter.
The Bears held TCU without a field goal for the final seven minutes of the opening quarter. The Horned Frogs made 5 of 6 free throws in that period, but Baylor still finished the first quarter on a 9-1 run.
Egbo made a layup on an assist from Caitlin Bickle that put the Bears in front, 13-9, at the end of 10 minutes.
Baylor wasn’t able to build on its lead in the second quarter and had a setback when Smith picked up her third foul with 2:04 left before halftime. Smith got caught reaching after a steal by Heard.