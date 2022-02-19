All-business Baylor keeps it rolling, cruises past TCU, 78-59

On Saturday afternoon, Bears star forward NaLyssa Smith refused to let pesky foul trouble slow her down. Smith scored 23 points in just 24 minutes of action, enough to have a big impact on the game.

Smith seemed to elevate over the TCU defense and softly put the ball in the basket with excellent consistency. She hit 10 of 16 field goals and went 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

“She was efficient,” Collen said. “She did a good job of playing on the offensive glass at times. You look at the first half Wednesday night against them and she missed kind of all those elbow jump shots. Tonight she made them all.”

Queen Egbo pitched in a double-double for Baylor as she finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Egbo fouled out with 5:59 remaining.

Smith’s highlight of the afternoon came when she stretched out to grab an acrobatic offensive rebound in traffic. She then contorted her body to go back up and make a layup while being fouled by TCU’s Kayla Mokwuah.

The play fired up Smith, the Baylor bench and the heavily gold-tinged crowd in TCU’s home arena. Baylor fans easily matched, and possibly exceeded, the smattering of Horned Frog fans in attendance.