All in: Lady Bears' entire roster pitches in for 91-45 win over Tech

There’s something about Big 12 play that brings out the best in the Baylor Lady Bears.
Baylor, winners of 10 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships, played its first conference game on its own floor and put up a series of highlights on the way to a 91-45 victory over Texas Tech on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
The seventh-ranked Lady Bears’ entire roster contributed to the win. Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds. DiJonai Carrington pitched in 13 points and Trinity Oliver had 10.
But, really, it was the whole team pulling together to trounce the Lady Raiders.
“I just thought everybody (played their best game of the season),” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’ve struggled to score the ball a little bit. … When you miss a few shots from the perimeter it starts working in your head and you don’t look for the shot maybe. I think the confidence is going to come from just somebody giving us a spark on the perimeter and hitting some shots.”
In particular, Baylor got a stellar performance from its freshmen and sophomore. Freshman post Hannah Gusters scored 10 points and sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver had eight points and eight assists.
Freshman guard Sarah Andrews scored six points, including her first two college 3-pointers, and dished out five assists.
“We reversed the ball to her and she stepped into her shot,” Mulkey said. “Sarah can shoot the perimeter three and that’s why I’ve put her in some games. … Sarah can make those shots.”
The Lady Bears (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play) started conference on the road with a 20-point victory over West Virginia on Thursday. They followed it up by clicking on the offensive end in front of the home fans on Monday.
Smith, who has been looking for her shooting range for much of the early season, made six of nine field goals and nine of 10 free throws.
“I feel my teammates got me the ball a lot today,” Smith said. “We practiced a lot in practice making those shots, being able to finish with contact. So I feel like coming from practice it’s just finally hitting me.”
Smith and guard Moon Ursin combined to give the Baylor fans their biggest adrenaline rush of the night.
After Ursin gathered in an over-the-head transition pass, she lobbed a pass to Smith, who had Texas Tech’s Chrislyn Carr in an awkward position under the basket. Smith jumped, caught the pass and put it in the hoop while landing on Carr, who was charged with the foul. Smith finished the 3-point play, much to the delight of the Lady Bear bench.
“Moon knows that, nine out of 10, I probably want the lob,” Smith said. “It’s easier to catch. When we were coming down the floor I kind of looked at her and she looked at me and we knew it was coming. I just went up and got it and I happened to make it.”
Carrington provided a spark in the first quarter as she entered the game at the 5:51 mark and scored nine points before the end of the period. She nailed a 3-pointer on her first shot of the game and it ignited a 9-0 Lady Bears run.
Jordyn Oliver tossed an ally-oop pass to Carrington, which the grad transfer put in the basket for a 14-8 lead.
The Lady Bears continued to punch Texas Tech with a steady combination.
Andrews hit her first college 3-pointer that was part of an 11-0 surge that extended from the first into the second quarter. Andrews’ freshman classmate Gusters made a jumper to cap the run and put the Lady Bears ahead, 27-11, with 7:54 remaining in the first half.
Point guard DiDi Richards tossed a nifty fast-break pass to Ursin for a layup that topped Baylor’s first-half lead out at 22, finishing yet another 9-0 streak.
The Lady Raiders got a bank-in 3-pointer by Carr to cut Baylor’s advantage to 40-21 at the break. But the Lady Bears had established their dominance by that point.
Carrington led Baylor with 11 points in the first half. Smith found her shooting touch as she hit four of five field goal attempts and had nine points and five boards in the first 20 minutes.
Vivian Gray, who transferred to Texas Tech from Oklahoma State prior to this season, led the Lady Raiders with 18 points. But Texas Tech (3-2, 0-1) shot just 28 percent from the field.
