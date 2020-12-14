All in: Lady Bears' entire roster pitches in for 91-45 win over Tech

“We reversed the ball to her and she stepped into her shot,” Mulkey said. “Sarah can shoot the perimeter three and that’s why I’ve put her in some games. … Sarah can make those shots.”

The Lady Bears (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play) started conference on the road with a 20-point victory over West Virginia on Thursday. They followed it up by clicking on the offensive end in front of the home fans on Monday.

Smith, who has been looking for her shooting range for much of the early season, made six of nine field goals and nine of 10 free throws.

“I feel my teammates got me the ball a lot today,” Smith said. “We practiced a lot in practice making those shots, being able to finish with contact. So I feel like coming from practice it’s just finally hitting me.”

Smith and guard Moon Ursin combined to give the Baylor fans their biggest adrenaline rush of the night.

After Ursin gathered in an over-the-head transition pass, she lobbed a pass to Smith, who had Texas Tech’s Chrislyn Carr in an awkward position under the basket. Smith jumped, caught the pass and put it in the hoop while landing on Carr, who was charged with the foul. Smith finished the 3-point play, much to the delight of the Lady Bear bench.