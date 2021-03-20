All smiles in San Antonio: Lady Bears ready to tip off NCAA Tournament

The Baylor Lady Bears will step onto the stage at the Alamodome on Sunday in a most unique NCAA Tournament.

A year after the oncoming threat of the COVID-19 virus shut down both the Big 12 and national basketball tournament, the coronavirus and the national response to it continue to alter life. In the last week, the Lady Bears might have spent as much time getting used to COVID protocols as they have preparing for first-round opponent Jackson State. All 64 women’s basketball NCAA Tournament qualifiers are in the San Antonio area and, presumably, if Baylor keeps winning, all of its games will be in the Alamodome.

But once the ball is tipped, it’s March Madness.

The Lady Bears (25-2), who are the second seed in the River Walk region, are the defending national champions after winning the program’s third crown in 2019. Baylor will play 15th-seeded Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Sunday in a game televised on ABC.

Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey is known for her drive. She’s the only person to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach at the Division I college level and she’s bound for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this spring.

Mulkey doesn’t need any extra caffeine this time of year.