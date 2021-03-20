All smiles in San Antonio: Lady Bears ready to tip off NCAA Tournament

The Baylor Lady Bears will step onto the stage at the Alamodome on Sunday in a most unique NCAA Tournament.
A year after the oncoming threat of the COVID-19 virus shut down both the Big 12 and national basketball tournament, the coronavirus and the national response to it continue to alter life. In the last week, the Lady Bears might have spent as much time getting used to COVID protocols as they have preparing for first-round opponent Jackson State. All 64 women’s basketball NCAA Tournament qualifiers are in the San Antonio area and, presumably, if Baylor keeps winning, all of its games will be in the Alamodome.
But once the ball is tipped, it’s March Madness.
The Lady Bears (25-2), who are the second seed in the River Walk region, are the defending national champions after winning the program’s third crown in 2019. Baylor will play 15th-seeded Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Sunday in a game televised on ABC.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey is known for her drive. She’s the only person to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach at the Division I college level and she’s bound for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this spring.
Mulkey doesn’t need any extra caffeine this time of year.
“I think it’s internal. I think you’re just born a competitor,” Mulkey said. “And also it comes from the players. It comes from the young people you coach. Do they buy into what you’re selling them and do they want to follow your lead? I’ve been blessed at Baylor to coach some of the greatest players. Of those great players, they buy into defense, they buy into criticism, they buy into hard work.”
Mulkey’s team enters this NCAA Tournament with a relative wealth of experience. The number of players who have even played in a tourney game is reduced because it skipped a year in 2020. But the Lady Bears have seven players on the roster who have played in games in the Elite Eight and three who have played key minutes in a Final Four.
Lady Bears forward NaLyssa Smith came off the bench to score 14 points in 17 minutes of action during Baylor’s 82-81 victory over Notre Dame in the national championship game two years ago.
Now she’s the Big 12 Player of the Year and leading a team into the Big Dance.
“I feel like we’re actually becoming the team that we wanted to be over the years,” Smith said. “Tournament time is where it’s supposed to show up and I feel like our team is very ready to play in these games.”
Smith is averaging 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds. Her classmate, junior center Queen Egbo, is up to 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as she has been a double-double machine lately.
While those two carry the load inside, Lady Bears guards Moon Ursin, DiJonai Carrington and Sarah Andrews have been stretching defenses with increasing efficiency late this season. Senior DiDi Richards has done an admirable job adjusting to the point guard role while maintaining her trademark intensity on defense.
“I think I can speak for the whole team when we say we’re just excited,” Richards said. “We’re just happy that the tournament is still going and COVID, it slowed us down, yes, but it hasn’t stopped anything. At the end of the day we’re just happy to be playing basketball.”
Baylor has been a master at avoiding the first-round upsets usually associated with the NCAA Tournament in both the men’s and women’s game. The Lady Bears will try to keep a streak of 17 consecutive opening-round victories going when they face Jackson State.
The SWAC Tournament champion Tigers have won 16 straight games, including three wins at the conference tourney to get an NCAA berth.
Jackson State ranks 13th in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-10.8 per game. However, that advantage could be canceled out by the fact that the Lady Bears are No. 1 in the country at plus-19.1 in that category.
One thing is certain, Baylor is a heavy favorite, which puts the Tigers in the Cinderella role.
“I see a very well-coached team. I see a team that just plays hard,” Mulkey said about Jackson State. “I see a team that won the SWAC, lost one game. I see a team that played a good nonconference schedule. They lost some of those games, but we expect to see a team that’s hungry, a team that embraces the opportunity to play us.”