All things new: Baylor women's hoops opens preseason practice

The Baylor women’s basketball program began a new season with the first official preseason practice on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
It was a new team with a new coach, new sights and new sounds.
Nicki Collen took over as Baylor’s coach on May 5 after Kim Mulkey’s departure for LSU in April. Collen went to work building a staff and, in some respects, putting together Baylor’s roster. The team has six returning players from its Elite Eight squad of last season to go along with three new faces.
It was certainly a different vibe on the court. Collen taught her Baylor team new concepts that they will carry into the 2021-22 campaign, which starts in six weeks when Texas State comes into the Ferrell Center.
“I think the first day of summer (the Baylor players) were super energetic. The first day of fall workouts they were super energetic. But I think there’s a different energy in the air when you start counting down and now, ‘Hey we have 30 practices before we play our first game,’” Collen said. “I think they were ready for that.”
This Baylor team has a new name to go along with everything else. They will no longer be the Lady Bears and instead be known as simply Bears. The program nixed the Lady Bears moniker from its social media accounts in early September and has since confirmed the change.
Baylor women’s basketball fan Pat Hickey learned of the shift of nicknames during practice, which was open to fans and the media for its entirety on Wednesday.
“My shirt’s still going to say Lady Bears,” Hickey said. “I’m still going to wear my (Lady Bears) shirt.”
Baylor graduate and longtime women’s basketball season ticket holder Lisa Fowler said she wants to know the reason for the change. But she loves basketball and the women’s game in particular.
“I personally don’t care, but as a whole I think it’s ridiculous,” Fowler said. “It doesn’t affect whether I’ll come watch or not. I would imagine most of the women’s basketball programs around the country don’t have ‘Lady.’”
Former Baylor softball coach and current facilities staff member Paula Young, herself a former Baylor athlete as a softball and basketball player, took time to watch the season-opening practice session. She said she likes the change because there’s no team known as the Gentleman Bears, so there doesn’t need to be a Lady Bears distinction.
“We’re all Bears,” she said.
That was Collen’s interpretation as well. Addressing the change for the first time, she said it wasn’t something she implemented, but she agrees with the direction the athletic department is moving.
“I just think that’s part of truly being a part of a department,” Collen said. “We were the only team that was still carrying the Lady Bear name. It’s certainly going to be a huge part of our history and we’re not shying away from that.”
Baylor softball also carried the Lady Bears nickname through last season, though Baylor officials have said that they'll be known as the Bears now, too.
A bigger part of the tradition that Mulkey established was winning. Baylor has claimed 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles to go along with its three national championships.
Despite all that has happened since the Lady Bears celebrated their most recent national title in Tampa in 2019, there are still three remaining players from that team — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle.
Smith, a projected top 10 pick in next spring’s WNBA Draft, has been enthusiastic about the Bears’ new coaching staff.
“It feels good. Change isn’t always bad. Change can be good,” she said. “I feel like the fresh start is good for everybody.”
While the clock is ticking toward Collen’s debut as a head coach in the college ranks — she had previously only been a head coach for three seasons with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream — the new coach isn’t calculating what it will take to win the conference quite yet.