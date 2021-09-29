All things new: Baylor women's hoops opens preseason practice

The Baylor women’s basketball program began a new season with the first official preseason practice on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

It was a new team with a new coach, new sights and new sounds.

Nicki Collen took over as Baylor’s coach on May 5 after Kim Mulkey’s departure for LSU in April. Collen went to work building a staff and, in some respects, putting together Baylor’s roster. The team has six returning players from its Elite Eight squad of last season to go along with three new faces.

It was certainly a different vibe on the court. Collen taught her Baylor team new concepts that they will carry into the 2021-22 campaign, which starts in six weeks when Texas State comes into the Ferrell Center.

“I think the first day of summer (the Baylor players) were super energetic. The first day of fall workouts they were super energetic. But I think there’s a different energy in the air when you start counting down and now, ‘Hey we have 30 practices before we play our first game,’” Collen said. “I think they were ready for that.”