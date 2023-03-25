If Saturday’s Clyde Hart Classic counts as a warm-up lap for Baylor, it was a good one.

Even with many of their top athletes sitting out of their events, the Bears claimed five more wins to close out their opening outdoor meet at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. Those gold medals, combined with the three they won on Friday’s opening day, qualify as a strong start in head coach Michael Ford’s eyes.

“I thought it was good. We got some rust off some kids that ran at Big 12 indoors,” Ford said. “We needed to see where they were because next week, Texas Relays, it’s kind of like a mini-nationals. Here on out for us, it’s a mini-nationals every week because we go to Texas Relays, then we go to Florida and come back for MJ (the Michael Johnson Invitational), then we go to LSU. So, this is probably our lightest meet, competition-wise.”

In the women’s 400, senior Mariah Ayers captured her first win of the outdoor season with a closing kick worthy of a starring role on Cobra Kai. Ayers had runners from Minnesota just to the left and right of her as she came around the final curve, but she turned on the gas in the straightaway to win in a time of 53.92 seconds.

“Impressed with the ladies, because we basically had three legs back from nationals on our relay,” Ford said. “I was happy with Mariah running the 400. She didn’t want to run it, but she did. And Dillon Bedell ran a great quarter. I was impressed with that.”

Several of Baylor’s top quarter-milers for the men’s team didn’t compete Saturday, but the Bears still managed to take gold. Sophomore Dillon Bedell breezed to gold rather easily in a time of 46.27, ahead of second-place Donnie James of TCU in 46.49.

It wasn’t just the sprints where Baylor showed out, though. If the fans wanted to see a guy with electric endurance, let’s hope they hung around for the men’s 3,000-meter race. In that one, TCU’s Noah Minter set a hot pace. But Baylor’s Noah Monroy closed the gap on the final lap, setting the stage for a tight finish where they were stuck to each other’s hips coming around the final turn.

With about 75 meters to go, Monroy surged past Minter. The Baylor runner, a graduate transfer from UC-San Diego in his first year in Waco, accelerated nicely down that final stretch to power to the win in a clocking of 8:29.39 before throwing his hands in the air in jubilation.

“To be honest, when the bell lap happened, (Minter) had quite a distance on me,” said Monroy, who eclipsed his previous personal best by nine seconds. “So, I was not confident that I could get him. And then, halfway through the last lap, my coach, Coach (David) Barnett yelled, ‘Noah, this is your race right here!’ And I think the crowd helped me through the rest.”

Baylor’s foursome of Ricquan Graham, Demar Francis, Kamden Jackson and De’Montray Callis teamed up to spur a winning performance in the 4x100 relay. Jackson and Callis are half of the quartet that set the school record at last year’s NCAA West Prelims, and they helped lead the Bears to a 39.78-second winning time.

Asked if this particular group would be Baylor’s “A” team in the sprint relay throughout the season, Jackson said, “I’m going to tell y’all a little secret, we’re deep. You never know. We’ve got a couple of guys that we can interchange, a couple of short sprinters, even a couple of long sprinters, too, like 200/400 (guys). So we can interchange at any point and time.”

Jackson also picked up a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, coming across the line in 10.31 seconds. Minnesota junior Kion Benjamim executed a brilliant race to a winning time of 10.13 seconds, then turned around and mugged for any cameras that might be watching.

Jackson was pleased with his outdoor debut, though, because he realizes that even in the 100, the season is a marathon, not a sprint.

“Really, I’m not really looking at times right now, it’s kind of early in the season,” Jackson said. “Right now I just want to work on my fundamentals, get ready and win races.”

The BU women’s 4x400 relay team snatched gold in a winning time of 3:34.40, leading wire to wire. That group was comprised of Imaobong Uko, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake and Lily Williams. Minnesota finished second in the race at 3:36.29.

Uko also won the 200 in Friday’s action, an event she calls her “part-time job” next to her main race, the 400. But if you’re going to do a part-time job, do it well, right?

“I don’t really know what God has for me,” said Uko, a sophomore from Nigeria. “So I really just want to have a good season. I feel like today, this event, was a pretty good start off for me. … I wouldn’t say the 200 is my best. The 400 is actually my event. … I have to do it, but I really enjoy doing the 200.”

Baylor didn’t run its top sprinters in the men’s 4x400, opting to rest those guys who competed just a couple of weeks ago at the NCAA indoor meet. The Bears finished third in 3:09.32 behind TCU (3:06.28) and Minnesota (3:09.24).

“With the guys we had on there with sprinters, a walk-on quarter-miler and a walk-on 800-meter runner, I thought they ran well,” Ford said.

Baylor will head to Austin this week for the annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays beginning Wednesday and running through Saturday.

It will be back at Clyde Hart Stadium April 21-22 for the Michael Johnson Invitational. Given that the BU track and field teams really only get two chances a year to show off for the home folks, they tend to soak up every ounce of it.

“Just like they say, no place like home,” Uko said. “It felt pretty awesome.”

Jackson was one of Baylor’s busier athletes on Saturday, given his duties in the 100, 4x100 and 4x400. But he wouldn’t miss an opportunity to throw down on the banks of the Brazos.

“Oh man, season opener at the crib? There’s nothing like it,” he said. “We’ve got a good support system. We appreciate everybody that came out. We just wanted to put on a good show for everybody.”