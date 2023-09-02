Three quick takeaways from Baylor’s 42-31 loss to Texas State Saturday at McLane Stadium:

1. Now is not the time to give up on Blake Shapen.

The first quarter wasn’t even over with, and there was a "We want Sawyer" chant coming from the stands at McLane Stadium.

Maybe it’s just that I’m new around here and don’t have the scar tissue that many Baylor fans have from the end of last season, but I like Shapen. He clearly has what it takes to be a starting-level quarterback, it’s just about finding that consistency.

His final stat line against Texas State: 21-of-31 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown.

Not bad.

It’s easy to say the offensive play calling was more on the conservative side. There weren’t many shots downfield other than the 40-yard completion to Hal Presley on the first offensive snap.

Even the touchdown to Drake Dabney on the first drive of the second half was on a shallow crossing route. Dabney did most of the work.

It’s easy to look at Sawyer Robertson’s mouth-watering stats from when he was at Lubbock Coronado and want to see what he’s got. Dave Aranda and just about every player has had nothing but good things to say about him. Maybe we should listen.

Robertson replaced Shapen late in the third quarter, but that looked to be due to an injury. He came back in early in the fourth quarter but was clearly hobbling. Still, my point stands.

To play off a meme from when I was in high school — "Leave Blake Alone."

2. Good things happen when you run the ball.

In my expert opinion, Richard Reese is good at football.

He had three carries in the first half and finished with seven rushes for 13 yards.

That’s not good.

Reese has proven he has the juice. Heck, he scored three touchdowns against Texas State in a blowout win for the Bears a year ago.

Aranda said he was going to ride the hot hand between Reese and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson. Richardson did do more damage, rushing for 80 yards on 16 attempts in his first game for the Bears.

Still, Reese is the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Use him.

The offensive line didn’t do Baylor any favors. They had six false start penalties — five of which came in the first half — and the offense was almost forced into throwing situations time and time again.

3. Lots of questions still remain on defense.

The Texas State offense carved up the Baylor defense like a turkey on Thanksgiving.

Maybe after watching Colorado beat TCU, I should’ve rethought what a completely overhauled team can do. But Texas State, and its 52 new players, looked way better than a team picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt.

Call it the GJ Kinne effect.

He averaged more than 580 yards and 50 points in his one season as head coach of Incarnate Word.

The Bobcats got close to that number against Baylor finishing with 441 total yards, including 298 through the air and 143 on the ground. They were a perfect 4-for-4 when they went for it on fourth down.

Baylor gave up more yards Saturday than in all but two games last year.

At times, especially during the first half, Baylor left wide-open holes in the middle of the field. Time and time again, the Bobcats found them. On the Bobcats’ third touchdown, linebacker Mike Smith was out-jumped by a running back for an impressive Texas State touchdown.

Baylor recovered two fumbles but settled for a field goal both times.

First-year defensive coordinator Matt Powledge was brought back to Waco to revamp a defense that finished in the middle of the Big 12 a year ago. There’s clearly some way to go.