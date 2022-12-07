Andrews, Bears buck Lady Mavericks with loads of buckets, 91-36

Baylor’s three-headed guard monster delivers far more scares to its opponents when all the heads are on the court.

Sarah Andrews certainly made the most of her return to the floor, as she pumped in 20 points in just three quarters of work to send the No. 19 Bears to a lopsided 91-36 win over UT-Arlington on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Andrews missed Baylor’s last game against Houston Christian while nursing an ankle injury. But she made up for lost time by spinning the Lady Mavericks (5-5) inside-out. She bombed in four 3-pointers in six attempts, interspersed with some nifty drives to the basket.

“It felt amazing just to be back on the floor. I think overall, as a team, we just played ball tonight,” Andrews said.

The 55-point margin of victory marked the largest in Nicki Collen’s time as Baylor coach. And it wasn’t like UTA represented the dregs of Baylor’s schedule either. The Lady Mavs made the NCAA tournament as the Western Athletic Conference champion a year ago, and played Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Kansas tough in losses earlier this season.

Before this matchup, Collen had talked up UTA plenty to both her team and the media. She certainly didn’t see a 55-point win coming.

“I promise I wasn’t sandbagging,” Collen said. “I told the team today, I was up late (worrying and studying). … I told the team, ‘I don’t know if you guys have figured this out yet, but when I’m nervous, you’re going to get way more information.’ Because I’m looking for one more thing. One more thing that I can give them to help them be successful.”

Whenever you shoot like the Bears did on this night, you’re going to be tough to beat. Baylor knocked down 56.5 percent from the floor — and that came while missing a few layups to start the game. Moreover, they hit 11 of 21 (52.4%) from 3-point range.

But what shouldn’t be lost in a game where the Bears made that many shots and scored 91 points was the dogged defense they delivered. They forced 28 turnovers and swiped away 14 steals, and what’s more they got past the security cameras for numerous clean getaways, scoring 29 points off those UTA turnovers.

“I thought we did a great job defensively start to finish,” Collen said.

From the beginning, the Bears (7-2) demonstrated that a long-distance relationship with the rim can work. They buried a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter in shooting to an 18-9 lead, as Andrews, Caitlin Bickle and Ja’Mee Asberry all bottomed out deep shots.

Baylor didn’t ease up on the gas either, outscoring the Lady Mavs, 22-7, in the second quarter. Backup guard Jana Van Gytenbeek emerged from the bench with plenty of pent-up hustle and released it in positive ways for her team. Van Gytenbeek produced a runout layup, a pair of 3-pointers, including a corner attempt that touched every inch of the rim before rattling in, and finally nabbed a steal before feeding Asberry for another swish from the corner pocket.

For the game, Van Gytenbeek produced 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. The transfer guard from Stanford had scored only 12 points all season entering the game.

“I think she’s a hustler,” Collen said. “I get emotional a little bit talking about it, because I see so much of my basketball journey in Jana. Highly touted kid, goes to a really good program, wins a lot of games but doesn’t get a lot of playing time. I’ve tried to get Jana to give herself some grace because the best thing that ever happened to me as a player was sitting out a year. … Jana is a really, really good shooter. I think the more comfortable she gets, the more she makes her shots.”

Van Gytenbeek, whose career high with Stanford was an 18-point game against Arizona, showed a point guard mentality after the game, deflecting all credit to her buddies.

“I think my teammates put me in really great positions to hit shots, because they were wide open. So, that was nice of them. It just felt good tonight," she said.

Andrews took a peek at the stat sheet as Van Gytenbeek spoke and exclaimed with glee, “6-for-6, golly! That’s 100 percent!”

Baylor led 40-16 at the halftime break, and Andrews ensured that there would be no UTA uprising. The Bears’ floor general went off for 13 points in the third quarter, including a smooth drive and flipping finger roll while drawing a foul. Then she took her 20 points to the bench and rested for the entire fourth quarter.

Baylor held UTA to just 26% shooting, and the Lady Mavericks didn’t have a double-digit quarter until the fourth. Backup Taleyah Jones led UTA with eight points.

In addition to the hot-shooting games from Andrews and Van Gytenbeek, freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs turned in a splendid all-around effort for the Bears with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Bickle picked up 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with six boards and a team-high seven assists, and freshman Bella Fontleroy had 10 points, with eight of those coming in the fourth.

Baylor will now take some time off from game action for final exams before returning to the court Dec. 15 at home against Tennessee State.