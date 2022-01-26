Andrews, Bears deny Lady Raiders' upset bid, 88-80

“They don’t make ‘em. They do not make ‘em. And Gray made two and Thomas and (Chantae) Embry each made one,” Collen said. “Four of their 3s were from kids that have not made 3s this season. Kudos to them, they stepped up.”

Pretty much everything Baylor tried on the offensive end worked through the first 20 minutes.

The Bears tossed in 4 of 6 from 3-point range — Ja’Mee Asberry hit 3 of 3 to lead the way. Smith scored 14 and Bickle came off the bench for eight more. Baylor racked up 22 points in the paint on its way to shooting 67% from the field in the first half.

Baylor finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run, ignited by an Asberry trey and capped by Andrews as she got to the basket for a layup with four seconds left in the period. The Bears’ run at the end of the first quarter helped them stake a 15-point lead.

Texas Tech attempted to keep up as Gerlich and Gray were hot shooting in the first half as well. Gerlich made 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to tally 13 points before the break and Gray was close behind with 11.

Lady Raiders guard Rhyle McKinney hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut Baylor’s lead to 13 points at intermission.

Baylor stays on the road with a trip to West Virginia and a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday.

