Andrews, Bears deny Lady Raiders' upset bid, 88-80

LUBBOCK — The Baylor women’s basketball team found itself in another fight to the finish on the road.
This time, the 11th-ranked Bears avoided the drama at the end of the fourth quarter.
Baylor sophomore guard Sarah Andrews nailed a vital 3-pointer from near the top of the key, helping the Bears claim an 88-80 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders tied the game at 79 with 2:36 remaining when guard Taylah Thomas made a layup and the and-one.
Baylor responded by putting the ball in NaLyssa Smith’s hands. Although Smith missed on a drive to the basket, Caitlin Bickle got the rebound and found Andrews open up top. Andrews drilled the 3-pointer to put the Bears in front, 82-79, and Texas Tech couldn’t pull even again.
“I think just in that moment I was just locked in,” Andrews said. “I just shot a confident shot because I knew I could hit the shot.”
Baylor made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes and held Texas Tech without a field goal after Thomas’ 3-point play.
Texas Tech didn’t have anyone capable of consistently stopping Smith on the interior as she finished with 23 and led the way as the Bears scored 20 second-chance points.
Andrews scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half. Lewis scored 10 in the first half and finished with 16. Bickle scored 12 to give Baylor four players in double digits.
With the victory, Baylor (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) has now won four straight conference games and is keeping pace just behind a knot of three teams tied for first place in the Big 12 standings.
Texas Tech won the third quarter, 28-20, to cut Baylor’s 13-point halftime lead down to a two-possession game.
But Andrews scored nine for Baylor in the third quarter as she excelled at driving to the basket and finishing layups. Andrews finished the flurry by hitting a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the third that kept the Bears in front by 5.
“I think she pretty much carried us in the big moments,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “The types of finishes she had at the rim were really impressive. They weren’t just clean layups.”
The Lady Raiders scrapped to stay close and gave themselves a chance at the end of the contest. Texas Tech forward Bryn Gerlich scored 22 points and Vivian Gray added 21. Gerlich and Gray combined to go 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Collen said the Lady Raiders (9-10, 2-6) were getting treys from players who haven’t been 3-point shooters. In all, Texas Tech went 11 of 15 from beyond the arc.
“They don’t make ‘em. They do not make ‘em. And Gray made two and Thomas and (Chantae) Embry each made one,” Collen said. “Four of their 3s were from kids that have not made 3s this season. Kudos to them, they stepped up.”
Pretty much everything Baylor tried on the offensive end worked through the first 20 minutes.
The Bears tossed in 4 of 6 from 3-point range — Ja’Mee Asberry hit 3 of 3 to lead the way. Smith scored 14 and Bickle came off the bench for eight more. Baylor racked up 22 points in the paint on its way to shooting 67% from the field in the first half.
Baylor finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run, ignited by an Asberry trey and capped by Andrews as she got to the basket for a layup with four seconds left in the period. The Bears’ run at the end of the first quarter helped them stake a 15-point lead.
Texas Tech attempted to keep up as Gerlich and Gray were hot shooting in the first half as well. Gerlich made 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to tally 13 points before the break and Gray was close behind with 11.
Lady Raiders guard Rhyle McKinney hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut Baylor’s lead to 13 points at intermission.
Baylor stays on the road with a trip to West Virginia and a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday.