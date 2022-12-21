Andrews flirts with triple-double as No. 24 Bears engulf Long Beach, 73-52

Sure, there were times this gift might have felt like the socks or underwear of under-the-tree offerings.

But, ultimately, a win is always a pretty practical present.

“I told you I had a gift for ya!” said Baylor point guard Sarah Andrews as she strolled into the interview room. She had indeed expressed that sentiment to the media the day before.

The 24th-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team overcame some ragged moments with turnovers by beautifully sharing the ball, splashing past Long Beach State, 73-52, in their nonconference finale on Wednesday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Andrews flirted with a triple-double but ultimately fell one point shy when she split a pair of free throws late in the game. She tallied nine points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists, and her timely, on-the-money deliveries helped the Bears (9-3) cash in around the rim, as they shot 56 percent for the game.

“Man, I know my point guard’s gonna get me the ball,” said Baylor fifth-year senior Caitlin Bickle in a sing-song voice, when asked about Andrews’ passing. “For real, though, I tell people this all the time, ever since she came here as a sophomore, she’s honestly one of the best passers I’ve ever played with. And I’ve played with DiDi Richards, I’ve played with all of them. It’s not like I haven’t played with some great players. But she’s going to get the open person the ball and she’s really good at distributing the ball.”

After back-to-back games with 19 turnovers in a win over Tennessee State and a loss to Arizona, Baylor didn’t necessarily take care of the ball much better against the 49ers (5-5). Baylor suffered 20 turnovers, with five of those coming during a particularly ragged three-minute stretch to open the third quarter.

But Long Beach was able to convert those BU giveaways into only eight points on the other end. Otherwise, the Bears executed nicely, dishing out 23 assists on their 28 made buckets. Baylor came into the game ranked 11th nationally in passing, averaging 18.7 assists per game as a team.

“I think we’re really big on that extra pass, going from good to great (shots). I think we’ve always been that way,” Bickle said. “At least Coach Nicki (Collen) and her staff have always been that way. I think this team does a really great job of sharing the ball, and what’s great about it, you have people like Sarah, Ja’Mee (Asberry), Jaden (Owens), Cat (Ferreira), so many people who can attack the basket, and kick it, and then it automatically makes it so easy to make the one-more (pass) and to put teams in rotation.

“I think that’s why we’ve been able to be so successful at sharing the ball and getting so many people to score on the court.”

The Bears showed off that unselfishness from the outset. They busted out to 10 of the game’s first 12 points, with freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs serving as the biggest beneficiary. Buggs scored six quick points out of the gate, as Long Beach’s scrappy, converging defense failed to rotate quickly enough to account for the lithe freshman forward.

But the 49ers made some tough shots to get back in it. Ma’Qhi Berry demonstrated smooth control in driving and scoring six first-quarter points, and Tori Harris banged in a corner 3-pointer for the upset-minded visitors. Long Beach trailed only 20-16 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, though, Baylor buckled down a bit more defensively and extended its lead to double figures by halftime. The Bears stuck their noses into passing lanes and forced some 49er turnovers, leading to runout layups for the likes of Ferreira and Asberry.

Baylor was down a couple of players, as neither guard Jaden Owens (shin) or forward Aijha Blackwell (muscle issue) saw action. Baylor coach Nicki Collen said that Owens likely could have played “if we would have been playing for a Big 12 championship,” but the medical staff didn’t want to push her for this game.

That meant Baylor was down a ballhandler, leading to additional minutes for backup guard Jana Van Gytenbeek. She gave the Bears 17 minutes and swished in both of her 3-point attempts en route to six points, but also made four turnovers.

“It’s been the message for probably the last 24 hours: Don’t start your (holiday) break early,” Collen said. “We need to play a good 40 minutes. And I felt like at halftime, they were heading off on break the way we started the third quarter.”

Indeed, Baylor coughed the ball up for five quick turnovers to start the third, and the 49ers scored the first five points of the half to trim BU’s lead to 43-37. But then freshman Bella Fontleroy scored inside off a find from Andrews, and after a Long Beach miss Van Gytenbreek drained a 3-pointer, and the Bears were off and running again.

“When we got shots, good things happened, we got fouled,” Collen said. “I think it’s about 40 minutes, respecting the game enough to make the right plays.”

Baylor managed to push the gap past 20 by the end. The Bears didn’t get lax in the fourth quarter, as Asberry banged down a pair of 3-pointers in that period. Fontleroy flashed her trademark hustle when she sliced toward a loose ball bouncing just outside the paint. She caught the ball and, in one motion, went up with a shot while losing her balance, managing to score while drawing contact and a foul.

Bickle led Baylor with 17 points and a pair of steals, hitting 7 of 8 from the floor, including several sweet baseline jumpers. Asberry and Fontleroy nabbed 11 points apiece.

Harris topped Long Beach with 14.

Late in the game, Baylor’s Andrews needed only two points for her first career triple-double. But she split a pair of free throws with 1:35 remaining that would have yielded the milestone, and then the Bears turned over the ball trying to get her a shot on their next possession.

Collen and her assistant coaches all wore Christmas sweaters for the game. The holiday spirit was thick in the air in other ways too, as Santa Claus took photos with young fans in the Ferrell Center concourse and Baylor’s marketing team handed out ornaments. No doubt the BU coaches and players are looking forward to a little break and time with family, even though Collen has reminded them "don't go home for five days and do nothing but eat Christmas cookies.”

It certainly makes for a little sweeter holiday to go into it with a victory.

“Extremely important. I think, for us, after our last game we never like to go into a break with a loss,” Bickle said. “I think it gives us confidence, especially coming back and going into Big 12 play.”

After the Christmas break, Baylor will return to open up conference action Dec. 31 at home against TCU.