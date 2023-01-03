Andrews lights it up, Bears clamp down defensively in subduing Sooners, 81-70

NORMAN, Okla. — A few days ago, Sarah Andrews said she hadn’t forgotten about last year against Oklahoma.

She made sure to make some sweeter memories this time around.

Andrews brought her “A” game and then some, scoring a career-high 30 points as the No. 23 Baylor women secured a huge 81-70 road win over No. 17 Oklahoma on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

In its first true road game of the year, Baylor (11-3 overall, 2-0 Big 12) never trailed in the game, and held the Sooners (11-2, 1-1) to their second-lowest scoring output of the season. And, of course, the Bears got an early leg up in the season series, after OU swept last year’s two regular-season matchups before Baylor exacted a measure of payback in the Big 12 tournament.

“That was a battle,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “They deserve the day off tomorrow, for sure.”

Tuesday’s game pitted the Big 12’s top-scoring team in Oklahoma, averaging 88 points per game, against the league’s top defensive team in Baylor, which was allowing 53.8. On this night, defense won out, as the Bears limited OU to 31.1 percent shooting on the night, and a meager 24 percent in the first half.

“If we would have given them one shot (and limited offensive rebounds), it would have been as good a defensive performance as this group has had,” Collen said. “We gave them some extra possessions, some extra shots. But I think outside of that, we did a pretty good job at the 3-point line at times. We fouled them too much. … But other than that we did a pretty good job, considering you were looking at the bench and there was no one left.”

Indeed, the fans might’ve been fair to wonder if the officials were getting paid by the whistle, as the teams combined for 53 fouls and 59 free throw attempts. But a lot of those were legitimate fouls, as it was a physical Big 12 tussle, with plenty of reaching and grabbing and colliding. Three BU players fouled out — Caitlin Bickle, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy — to go with two disqualifications for OU by Madi Williams and Liz Scott.

Even though it led from wire to wire, it was still a grind for the Bears. They carried a 12-point lead into the fourth, but the Sooners whittled the gap in half, closing to within 73-67 on Skylar Vann’s jumper with 1:42 to go.

But Baylor hung tough. Andrews drew a foul the next time down and hit a pair of free throws to push the lead back to eight. She later tacked on another free throw to push her scoring total to 30, the best game of her ever-elevating college career. She had scored 25 twice before, most recently against Maryland on Nov. 20.

Andrews was 8 of 20 from the floor, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, and 9 of 11 from the foul line.

““I think that was the key, we never let them get it to a one-possession game and we controlled it,” Collen said. “Even though it felt a little tough, I thought we made enough plays. And obviously Sarah made some huge, huge 3s for us.”

Baylor busted out of the gate with crisp efficiency. Bickle nailed an open 3-pointer on some sharp passing on the Bears’ second possession of the game, and Baylor shot out to an 11-4 lead within the first five minutes.

The Bears kept pouring it on, too. After a timeout, Fontleroy sprung from the bench with loads of energy. The BU freshman went on a personal 8-0 run that included a hard crash of the offensive glass and putback. After Andrews flipped up a wild circus shot off the glass, the Bears extended their overall team run to 16-0, pushing the lead to 21-4. OU’s Williams drew a foul with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter and split a pair of free throws to finally halt Baylor’s surge, but the Bears still held a convincing 21-5 lead after one period.

Baylor led the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense coming into the game, and that number got a boost in the first half. The Sooners hit just 2 of their first 22 shots (10%). Much of that woeful efficiency could be traced to BU’s defense, which forced Oklahoma into some tough looks, but the Sooners also just missed some point-blank shots they would normally convert.

But call this place stormin’ Norman, because the Sooners stormed back in the second quarter to get back in the game. Three of Baylor’s frontcourt players fell into foul trouble, as Bickle, Fontleroy and Littlepage-Buggs all picked up their third fouls in the period.

Beyond that, the Sooners finally started cashing in on some of their shot attempts. Ana Llanusa nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, and OU outscored the Bears, 25-13, in the period to pull to within 34-30 by the halftime break.

Baylor didn’t flinch. The Bears kept their hands active in the second half and made it ever-challenging on OU with their feisty defense. Baylor totaled 10 steals on the night, including six from Jaden Owens.

Owens also delivered six assists, including a nice find to Andrews in the corner to end the third quarter, as Andrews beat the buzzer with an all-net rainbow.

Ja’Mee Asberry, who grew up in Tulsa and attended Oklahoma State before transferring to Baylor prior to last season, enjoyed a happy homecoming. She played all 40 minutes for the Bears and picked up 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bickle went for 10 points and a team-leading 10 boards.

Late in the game, those two hooked up on one of the prettiest buckets of the night. With OU pressing after it cut the lead to eight, Bickle launched a two-handed heave on the inbounds pass to a streaking Asberry downcourt, and the guard tossed in the layup. Touchdown, Bears, and a big road win to boot.

For Oklahoma, Llanusa tossed in 24 points. Williams chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and Taylor Robertson hit for 14 points, including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers.

The schedule doesn’t grow any easier for Baylor next time out. The Bears will play their second Top 25 road game of the week on Saturday when they face No. 21 Kansas in Lawrence.

Bear Facts

The win gave Baylor 12 straight wins in Big 12 play, dating back to last season. … Baylor started last year’s Big 12 campaign at 0-2 and in last place in the league. This year the Bears are 2-0 and tied for first. … Last year Baylor swept the regular-season series with Kansas, winning 82-79 on the road and 85-77 in Waco.