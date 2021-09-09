Another challenging climb awaits Baylor volleyball in Florida

With the way he front-loaded his schedule, playing a bunch of top 10 teams on the road, Baylor volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre knew wins would not come easily.

Nothing changes this weekend in that regard.

The 17th-ranked Bears (1-3) dropped out of the top 10 after falling to No. 23 Tennessee and No. 4 Pittsburgh last weekend. But they could ascend right back into that lofty territory with a couple of wins over No. 7 Florida in Gainesville on Friday and Saturday.

“The focus is to get better today, and let’s put together great days, so that we can be at our best come December, come November,” McGuyre said.

Senior Yossiana Pressley surpassed the 2,000-career kill plateau in Knoxville last weekend and is on pace to pass Elisha Polk (2,272) as the program’s all-time kills leader later this season.

Baylor will face Florida (4-1) at 7 p.m. Central Friday and 6 p.m. Central Saturday, which McGuyre said should prepare the Bears well for the Big 12 season, when back-to-back matches are the norm.