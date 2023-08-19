After three weeks of going against each other in fall camp, the Baylor football team is getting antsy.

With classes starting and the buzz of a new school year bubbling to the surface, the Bears still have two weeks until they officially kick off the 2023 season at home against Texas State on Sept. 2.

“It’s been two weeks of practicing for basically nothing except for our own personal gain,” senior defensive lineman TJ Franklin said. “I told the offense that I’m tired of playing them. I want to play a different team.”

Baylor had its second scrimmage of the fall Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bears won’t have to spend all day every day at the football facility next week with classes

Temperatures consistently being in the triple digits has made fall camp even more grueling, but the players are embracing the grind.

"You try to take advantage of every moment you have with your brothers and your coaches,” senior tight end Drake Dabney said. “I think we've got a lot of work done in the past two weeks and we’re just looking forward to being able to finish it off on the right note.”

A season ago, Baylor had a tough time finishing games. Of their six regular-season losses, the Bears were within one possession in the fourth quarter in five of them.

Head coach Dave Aranda said so far in fall camp, and even looking back at the spring, the team would have incredible practices early in the week. But once they crossed the river and played at McLane, the intensity would drop.

“For us to play our best under bright lights and in big stadiums in the big moments, I think those things still have to happen,” Aranda said. Now, there’s a comfort level in what they’re doing. I think there’s a cohesion. I think there’s a trust level in their coaches. All of that has been growing.

“I’m happy with how that’s going, but we’ve got to get that translated to playing our best in McLane. And we haven’t done that yet.”

OFFENSIVE LINE QUESTION MARKS

As Aranda recapped the first three weeks of fall camp on Friday afternoon, he had good things to say about how nearly every position group was progressing.

The offensive line wasn’t one of them.

After losing three six-year players and a four-year starter, the Bears’ offensive line has been almost completely rebuilt this season. Gavin Byers is the only player in the group with any starting experience at Baylor after he started eight games at right tackle last season.

Sure, Clark and Campbell Barrington have brought tons of experience since they transferred in from BYU, but Clark is learning a new position at center.

Byers has shifted to left guard in fall camp. Redshirt sophomore Tate Williams figures to slot in at right guard and redshirt senior Elijah Ellis at right tackle, a duo that has played in 17 career games at Baylor.

“I think there’s a ton of potential there, a ton of ability,” Aranda said. “We have to get the belief and the confidence. So, this week, I think it’s been a plus with that.”

Second-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos hasn’t been at practice this week due to a death in the family, so offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Grimes has been working with the offensive line, a position he coached at numerous places before coming to Baylor.

Mateos and Grimes have very different personalities, and it’s been reflected in the offensive line this week.

“For (the O-Line), it was a little different,” Dabney said. “Coach Mateos is a great coach, but Coach Grimes has a different way of doing things. Neither of them are right or wrong. Grimes will push you and get the best out of you. You'll hear from him, too.”

TWO-HEADED MONSTER FORMING

The battle has been raging between Richard Reese and Dominic Richardson as to who would be the go-to running back for the Bears this season.

As it turns out, they both might be.

Aranda said Friday that he’s leaning toward a tandem between Reese, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, and Richardson, who led Oklahoma State in rushing last season.

“I know (that) they both want to be the starter,” Aranda said. “They’re so talented, and our ability to maximize that particular talent has grown throughout the spring to summer. We can use them in similar but sometimes really different ways that can benefit them individually.”

Physically, the two set up as a solid one-two punch. At 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, Reese is smaller and quicker than the 6-foot-1 Dominic Richardson, who can be more of a downhill, bruising runner.

Aranda said finding a balance between giving 100% on every play and riding the hot hand in a given situation will be the trickiest thing to figure out.

“It helps when you’ve got a great coach (running backs coach AJ Steward) and you’ve got two great kids that want the best for the team, that gives you a good chance to do it,” Aranda said.