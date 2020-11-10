AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4

The Baylor Lady Bears women’s basketball team was pegged No. 4 in the nation by the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears, still the defending national champions after they won the title in 2019 and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, have been ranked in the AP’s preseason poll for 17-consecutive seasons.
South Carolina, which finished the 2019-20 campaign in the top spot, was ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll and received 29 of 30 first-place votes. Stanford came in at No. 2, followed by Connecticut at No. 3.
Iowa State (No. 15) was the only other Big 12 team in the poll and Texas A&M (No. 13) was the only other Texas program to be ranked. Texas received 24 points in the poll, the most of any team that finished outside the top 25.
Baylor, which opens its season on Nov. 25 versus Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center, returns two starters and several regular contributors from its shortened 28-2 campaign of 2019-20. Guard DiDi Richards and forward NaLyssa Smith each started at least 27 games a year ago. Forward Queen Egbo and guard Moon Ursin logged more than 15 minutes per game each, and reserves Caitlin Bickle, Jordyn Oliver and Trinity Oliver all played at least nine minutes per game.
The Lady Bears will have an influx of new players including graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington, who came to Baylor from Stanford, and freshmen Hannah Gusters and Sarah Andrews, both from Irving MacArthur High School.
Baylor seniors Richards and Ursin collided in practice a little more than two weeks ago and both were injured. Ursin had a concussion and was out of practice before returning in a limited capacity earlier this week. Richards had a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). She briefly lost sensation below the knees, but regained feeling. She has been rehabbing the injury. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey reported on Monday that Richards was able to cease using a walker and was told by doctors last week that she would be able to play basketball again. However, there is not a set timeline for Richards’ return to the Lady Bears’ lineup.
Carrington named to Drysdale Award watchlist
Carrington was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award on Tuesday.
The Drysdale Award recognizes the nation’s top NCAA Division I shooting guard. The honor was named after Naismith Hall of Fame 1993 Class inductee, Ann Meyers Drysdale. Drysdale was the first player, male or female, to be named to an All-America team in four-straight college seasons.
Carrington, a grad transfer from San Diego, Calif., played three-plus seasons at Stanford. Even after an injury-shortened season in 2019-20, the league coaches named her the 2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Her junior season in 2018-19 likely earned her the honor as she helped the Cardinal to an NCAA Elite 8 appearance and was named All-Pac 12 after averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
Carrington has 912 career points and 553 rebounds in 108 collegiate games played.
The Drysdale Award is a part of the Naismith’s “Starting Five” awards that are in their fourth year. The honors are presented at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in April. Baylor’s DiDi Richards was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List for top point guard.
