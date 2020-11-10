AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4

The Baylor Lady Bears women’s basketball team was pegged No. 4 in the nation by the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears, still the defending national champions after they won the title in 2019 and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, have been ranked in the AP’s preseason poll for 17-consecutive seasons.

South Carolina, which finished the 2019-20 campaign in the top spot, was ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll and received 29 of 30 first-place votes. Stanford came in at No. 2, followed by Connecticut at No. 3.

Iowa State (No. 15) was the only other Big 12 team in the poll and Texas A&M (No. 13) was the only other Texas program to be ranked. Texas received 24 points in the poll, the most of any team that finished outside the top 25.

Baylor, which opens its season on Nov. 25 versus Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center, returns two starters and several regular contributors from its shortened 28-2 campaign of 2019-20. Guard DiDi Richards and forward NaLyssa Smith each started at least 27 games a year ago. Forward Queen Egbo and guard Moon Ursin logged more than 15 minutes per game each, and reserves Caitlin Bickle, Jordyn Oliver and Trinity Oliver all played at least nine minutes per game.