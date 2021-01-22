Aranda announces staff additions

Dennis Polian and James Blanchard were among multiple football staff additions announced Friday by Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

Polian will serve as chief of staff/senior associate athletic director for football. The son of longtime NFL executive Bill Polian, he brings more than 20 years of football experience in the college and professional ranks, most recently serving as chief of staff for Kevin Sumlin at Arizona from 2019-20.

After spending the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, Blanchard returns to Baylor for his second stint. He will serve as Aranda’s assistant AD for football scouting after previously completing the 2019 season as Baylor’s director of scouting.

Edward Jones II will fill the newly created role of assistant AD for player development. Jones held a similar role at Kansas from 2019-20, following three seasons at his alma mater Houston.

Baylor football’s new director of athletic performance Vic Viloria has added three to his staff, all with LSU ties.

Lance Barilow, who worked with Viloria at LSU from 2018-19, will serve as senior associate director of athletics performance. Barilow spent the 2020 season as associate director of strength and conditioning at Kansas.