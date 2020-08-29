Aranda, Baylor Bears bonding amid social issues

Baylor coach Dave Aranda felt the tension building all week.
After Jacob Blake was shot by a policeman in Kenosha, Wis., the Baylor football players watched NBA, WNBA and MLB players support the Black Lives Matter movement by refusing to play games Wednesday night.
Instead of practicing Thursday, the Baylor players held a team meeting to discuss the pain they were feeling amid the social issues affecting the country. They told the coaches what they discussed and then marched in unison to Fountain Mall on the Baylor campus where sophomore cornerback Byron Hanspard led them in prayer.
Aranda felt it was important for the players to get their feelings out into the open.
“You could feel throughout the week it build with our team,” Aranda said. “Just the awareness and the pain and the frustration of really what happened in Wisconsin but also what happened with George Floyd earlier in the summer.
“I think I had about three or four players come up and say, ‘Coach, I’m hurting. I’m feeling this and feeling that.’ To me, that was really special because honestly I’ve been waiting for that. It’s nice to be the guy that they’re coming to you as opposed to hearing something else.”
Aranda believes the players walked away from the team meeting with a better understanding of each other.
“To see the team afterward, and there were just multiple guys that did not know that other guys felt a certain way, and were so intensely hurt,” Aranda said. “When they saw their brothers hurt, they felt compelled to stand up for them and be there for them.
“Then there were others who came to understand, never having to have faced any of this or to have been through any of this, they got a better understanding of what it’s like. So I thought it was just real important to be as transparent as we can with that. I’m real proud of the guys. It was quite a day.”
Aranda said the players want to continue discussing social issues that affect them and work with Baylor and the Waco community.
“They talked about some things they want to do to make a change, to make things better, especially locally in Waco and Baylor,” Aranda said. “As daily current events come, to continue to talk about it and have opportunities for guys to speak up. I think guys are energized.
“There’s a level of frustration and a level of hurt that we’re addressing right now, and I think that giving them that space to kind of find their voice and find their standing, I think is pretty special. I wish I had found mine earlier in my life. It’s pretty cool when you’ve got a bunch of guys whose hearts are in the right spot in finding theirs.”
As the country has suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic and social issues have arisen, Aranda has had Baylor Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Robert Griffin III and former Baylor coach Grant Teaff and former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy speak to the team.
“We had RG3 speak to the team,” Aranda said. “You know it’s bigger than football. And I think that’s the main view there, who you become as a result of the chase, to not lose yourself in the craziness that’s just about to ensue. Maybe it’s ensuing now. But to get better as a person. Coach Teaff’s talk was amazing.”
After returning to practice, Baylor held its second scrimmage of preseason camp at McLane Stadium on Saturday in preparation for the Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana Tech.
Aranda believes the offense and defense have progressed at about the same rate.
“There’s a fair amount of back and forth,” Aranda said. “You would be concerned or you’d have to think about what you’d think if one side was particularly dominant throughout the two scrimmages and throughout the practices so far.”
Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer continued to show more patience in the scrimmage and the offensive line has shown considerable promise.
“He had real good patience and his pocket presence has really improved,” Aranda said. “I credit both Coach (Larry) Fedora and Charlie with this, but he has a really good feel of when to hold them and when to fold them. Not running too early, not holding on to the ball until too late, he’s got a real good feel right now.”
Senior running back Trestan Ebner has also been a versatile presence with his running and receiving skills.
“Ebner had a really good scrimmage,” Aranda said. “We’re moving Ebner around quite a bit. He’s in a bunch of different spots and he’s been real effective. There’s some creativity with him right now, and I know he’s enjoying that.”
Aranda said UCLA transfer offensive tackle Jake Burton has arrived on the Baylor campus, but is still waiting on some compliance paperwork to be completed before he can practice. As a graduate transfer, Burton will be immediately eligible to play this season and is expected to compete for the starting right tackle spot.
Defensively, linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end-linebacker William Bradley-King and linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre stood out in the scrimmage.
“Jalen for a little bit has continued to make plays,” Aranda said. “He made a few today, so I’m really impressed with him.”
