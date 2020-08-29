Aranda, Baylor Bears bonding amid social issues

“To see the team afterward, and there were just multiple guys that did not know that other guys felt a certain way, and were so intensely hurt,” Aranda said. “When they saw their brothers hurt, they felt compelled to stand up for them and be there for them.

“Then there were others who came to understand, never having to have faced any of this or to have been through any of this, they got a better understanding of what it’s like. So I thought it was just real important to be as transparent as we can with that. I’m real proud of the guys. It was quite a day.”

Aranda said the players want to continue discussing social issues that affect them and work with Baylor and the Waco community.

“They talked about some things they want to do to make a change, to make things better, especially locally in Waco and Baylor,” Aranda said. “As daily current events come, to continue to talk about it and have opportunities for guys to speak up. I think guys are energized.