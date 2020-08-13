Aranda, Baylor staying flexible with changing landscape

With 2020 calling the ultimate audible, you might suspect that Dave Aranda and his staff would be behind schedule. But the first-year Baylor head coach actually sees a team that is right on time, if not ahead of the game.
He noticed it in practice the other day.
“Charlie (Brewer) sees a defense, he checks the play, Terrel (Bernard) sees that Charlie checked it, and he checks his play,” Aranda said. “Generally that would never happen, especially for a first-time staff, on the first day of fall camp. That happened with us, and it’s because of those (offseason team activities).”
Aranda and his assistants have had to show their own flexibility in taking over a program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baylor didn’t go through spring football drills, but the players were allowed to return to campus in June to begin strength and conditioning workouts. Yet another tweak to normalcy arrived Thursday, as Aranda and BU assistant athletic director Austin Thomas served as the guest speakers at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon, which was held virtually instead of its typical home at either the Baylor Club or the Ferrell Center.
Aranda has taken it all in stride. He said that given the team’s OTAs and conditioning workouts, he feels like they’ve caught up and gotten to the point where it’s almost like they’ve been through a full set of spring workouts. He added that the players were especially excited earlier this week when the news surfaced that the Big 12 would move forward with the 2020 season, even while other conferences and schools have canceled operations.
“Walking out of (our team meetings), everybody was excited, laughing, having a great time,” Aranda said. “Just to see Charlie Brewer, his face and his excitement, and Terrel Bernard, it was a good night. Our practice this morning, there was some juice with them this morning. I feel like they’re energized, excited about what’s to come.”
Baylor has a bevy of key cogs from last year’s 11-3 Sugar Bowl team to replace. That is especially true on defense, where only two starters return. But Aranda, who most recently served as defensive coordinator at 2019 national champion LSU, speaks highly of that unit’s potential. It’s led by Bernard, the preseason All-Big 12 linebacker who already appears to be in midseason form. Aranda compared Bernard’s play in practice to the scene in the movie The Matrix where Neo dodges the speeding bullets coming his way.
Basically, he’s playing at a different speed than everyone else. “He reminds me of some of the great Wisconsin linebackers I coached there,” said Aranda, who spent three seasons with the Badgers from 2013-15.
Offensively, Brewer should again provide savvy playmaking at quarterback as he enters his fourth year as a starter. The key for him will be staying healthy, which partially falls on an offensive line that has made strong strides in its development under O-line coach Joe Wickline, said Aranda.
“Those guys are building an identity, kind of a toughness and a grit that is needed,” he said.
Aranda also believes that Baylor’s running backs could be “the best in the Big 12,” given the versatility of John Lovett and Trestan Ebner.
Thomas joined Baylor in January along with Aranda and oversees the management of the football program. Aranda has labeled him the Bears’ off-the-field head coach. Thomas said that the combination of what Baylor offers as a university and athletic department along with Aranda’s personal characteristics made the job too attractive to resist.
“His humility, his leadership, who he is as a person and a man,” Thomas said of Aranda. “Knowing him from the past and understanding from an early point, when we had a relationship at LSU, that he was going to be a head coach someday. Personally, morally, and just the thought process of how we live our lives is very similar.”
Thomas spent 2013-17 as a member of LSU’s football staff before serving as Associate AD for Football Personnel at Texas A&M for the past two seasons. He said he kept a watchful eye on Baylor and its growth as a program. His brother Will was the linebackers coach at UT-San Antonio last year, which played both the Aggies and the Bears in 2019.
“When I talked to my brother after the season, he said, ‘You guys played well, but you’re not near as good as Baylor. That was the best team we played all year,’” Thomas said, laughing.
The Greater Waco Chamber intends to maintain the virtual format for its next sports luncheon – the Tipoff Luncheon on Oct. 15.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!