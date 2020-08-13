Aranda, Bears staying flexible with changing landscape

With 2020 calling the ultimate audible, you might suspect that Dave Aranda and his staff would be behind schedule. But the first-year Baylor head coach actually sees a team that is right on time, if not ahead of the game.

He noticed it in practice the other day.

“Charlie (Brewer) sees a defense, he checks the play, Terrel (Bernard) sees that Charlie checked it, and he checks his play,” Aranda said. “Generally that would never happen, especially for a first-time staff, on the first day of fall camp. That happened with us, and it’s because of those (offseason team activities).”

Aranda and his assistants have had to show their own flexibility in taking over a program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baylor didn’t go through spring football drills, but the players were allowed to return to campus in June to begin strength and conditioning workouts. Yet another tweak to normalcy arrived Thursday, as Aranda and BU assistant athletic director Austin Thomas served as the guest speakers at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon, which was held virtually instead of its typical home at either the Baylor Club or the Ferrell Center.