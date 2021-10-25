Aranda concerned with Texas' explosiveness

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Sark and just his pedigree,” Aranda said. “I think he’s got a learner’s mindset. I think he’s always looking to improve and always looking to find an edge. There’s a hunger about him that when I watch him and his teams it kind of jumps off the screen. I think that has been a major factor in him staying at the forefront of offense is his ability to want to get better.”

Though Aranda always wants Baylor’s offense to start fast, it will be especially important this week since the Longhorns usually jump off to great starts. Finishing has been Texas’ biggest issue.

“I think starting fast is way important,” Aranda said. “One of the things that stands out about them is that they jump on you fast, and it's big plays generally. So there is a wave that you have to withstand. And so I think for us early game, starting fast, being on being on our P's and Q's, eyes where they need to be, answering and finishing drives on offense, being aggressive on special teams and matching intensity. All of that from the get-go is going to be way important.”

BEAR FACTS -- Baylor's Jalen Pitre has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's best defensive back. Pitre ranks second on Baylor's defense with 42 tackles with six for loss along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

