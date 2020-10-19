Aranda confident Baylor is healthy enough to play Texas

Baylor football coach Dave Aranda is confident that his team will be healthy enough to play Texas on Saturday in Austin after the players and coaches who tested for COVID-19 on Sunday were negative.
Aranda expects to have most of the team available to practice later this week as players return from COVID-19 protocol. Under CDC and Big 12 guidelines, players who test positive must quarantine for 10 days while players undergoing contact tracing have to quarantine for 14 days.
Previous positive cases are not retested the rest of the season unless players become symptomatic and physicians are concerned about the recurrence of COVID-19.
The Bears practiced Sunday for the first time since Oct. 7 following a COVID-19 outbreak that included 28 players and 14 coaches testing positive following their trip to play West Virginia in Morgantown on Oct. 3. Additionally, 17 Baylor players were undergoing contact tracing on Oct. 12.
On Monday, Baylor athletics reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases across multiple sports during the past week and 15 total active cases that were all symptomatic.
Aranda could feel the energy at Sunday’s practice since it was the first for the Bears in 11 days.
“It was great to be back,” Aranda said. “I think everybody was waiting for us to be back, and it was good to see the excitement on everyone’s face. There was great energy, and I think it was the start of some momentum. If there could be (momentum) on a Sunday on a walk-through, we had it. You felt it, so it was pretty cool to be a part of that.”
With three games being postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears have played just two games this season. They opened with a 47-14 win over Kansas on Sept. 26 before dropping a 27-21 double-overtime decision to the Mountaineers.
Baylor’s Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 at McLane Stadium.
After practices were shut down, the Baylor coaches communicated with the players through Zoom virtual conferences. Players who didn’t test positive last week were able to undergo conditioning work in groups.
Baylor will continue to undergo COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Friday before Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Aranda is optimistic that his staff can put a solid offense and defense on the field against the Longhorns.
“As far as getting 11 guys on offense and defense, I feel really good about that,” Aranda said. “I feel like by the middle of the week we’ll have most everybody back. So far, so good, we’re headed in the right direction.”
Before the outbreak of positive tests, Aranda said the Bears got in two of their best practices Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. He said the players could draw from the experiences and information they gained from those practices while they were away from the practice field.
“The energy, the physicality, and the attention to detail on both of those days were really strong,” Aranda said. “I was anticipating a good Thursday, and then we’re stopped, and rightfully so. But within the time that we had, we had good-bad tapes throughout the week. So our players were able to meet off Zoom with our coaches. There would be 10 plays of good and 10 plays of this you can do better.”
The Bears will face a Texas team that opened with wins over UTEP and Texas Tech, but have lost the last two games, including a 33-31 decision against TCU and a 53-45 quadruple-overtime epic against Oklahoma on Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl.
Aranda knows Texas coach Tom Herman well since they played together at Cal Lutheran in the 1990s. They’ve continued to count on each other for advice as they’ve climbed up the coaching ladder.
Aranda was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02 while Herman was a graduate assistant at Texas during the same era.
“When we were grad assistants, I was in Lubbock and he was in Austin, and we’d play each other,” Aranda said. “My wife (Done) now, my girlfriend at the time, would go down to Austin and hang out with him and his wife now, and she was his girlfriend at the time. Just pretty cool that all that happened and here we are. I do talk to him quite a bit. I imagine it won’t be this week, but I count on him a lot for his view of things and how he sees it.”
Saturday’s matchup will feature two of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football in Baylor’s Charlie Brewer and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, both four-year starters. The two seniors know each other well since Brewer starred at Austin Travis High School and Ehlinger starred at Austin Westlake.
Ehlinger has passed for 1,211 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in Texas’ four games this season while Brewer has thrown for 371 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in Baylor’s two games.
Serving as LSU’s defensive coordinator, Aranda coached against Texas in 2019 as the Tigers outlasted the Longhorns for a 45-38 win behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s four touchdown passes.
But Ehlinger also enjoyed a big game as he threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards and a score. Aranda said Texas is using more motion offense this season that benefits Ehlinger.
“What that does for him is help in man, zone tendencies,” Aranda said. “Is it man coverage? Is it zone coverage? Is it a blitz? Is it not? I think he’s able to make decisions quickly. So that ball comes out faster than I remember coming out when we (LSU) were preparing for him last year. I think the things that stay the same are just his competitiveness, his instinct. When the game is close and the ball’s in his hand, he’s going to make a play and own it. He’s similar to our guy (Brewer) in that respect.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor’s Oct. 31 game against TCU at McLane Stadium has been set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
Baylor's updated 2020 football schedule
Sept. 26 — Baylor 47, Kansas 14
Oct. 3 — West Virginia 27, Baylor 21, 2OT
Oct. 24 — Baylor at Texas (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 31 — Baylor vs. TCU (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Nov. 7 — Baylor at Iowa State
Nov. 14 — Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 28 — Baylor vs. Kansas State
Dec. 5 — Baylor at Oklahoma
Dec. 12 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Houston
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Ole Miss, at NRG Stadium in Houston
