Aranda confident BU will play Texas

With three games being postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears have played just two games this season. They opened with a 47-14 win over Kansas on Sept. 26 before dropping a 27-21 double-overtime decision to the Mountaineers.

Baylor’s Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 at McLane Stadium.

After practices were shut down, the Baylor coaches communicated with the players through Zoom virtual conferences. Players who didn’t test positive last week were able to undergo conditioning work in groups.

Baylor will continue to undergo COVID-19 testing Wednesday and Friday before Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Aranda is optimistic that his staff can put a solid offense and defense on the field against the Longhorns.

“As far as getting 11 guys on offense and defense, I feel really good about that,” Aranda said. “I feel like by the middle of the week we’ll have most everybody back. So far, so good, we’re headed in the right direction.”

Before the outbreak of positive tests, Aranda said the Bears got in two of their best practices Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. He said the players could draw from the experiences and information they gained from those practices while they were away from the practice field.