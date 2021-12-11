Aranda earns Big 12 coach of year on Trib all-conference team

Dave Aranda has been called the Coach Whisperer.
The complete opposite of the yelling, screaming coaching archetype, Aranda is thoughtful, introspective and philosophical.
In any interview, Aranda could roll out some coach-centric terms like playing green, using creepers behind the defensive line, having integrity in pass coverage, and expressing the need for his team to gain more competitive maturity.
Or he might veer off and start talking about the Berenstain Bears’ children’s books, and somehow relate it to his Baylor Bears’ football team.
One of the reasons Baylor’s second-year head coach believes the university is a good fit for him is because people accept his eccentricities.
Yes, he’s different. But nobody did a better job coaching his football team this season in the Big 12 or arguably across the country.
Aranda is the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 Coach of the Year after lifting the Bears from 2-7 in his 2020 debut season to 11-2 and the Big 12 championship in 2021 to earn a Sugar Bowl berth against Ole Miss on New Year’s Day.
Following Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State last weekend in the Big 12 championship game, Aranda deflected all praise coming his way.
Instead, he credited his players for sticking with him and his coaching staff through last year’s COVID-19 wrecked season to this year’s phenomenal rise to the No. 6 team in the country in the Associated Press poll.
“It has been a real treasure for me just to see the growth of our team off the field and how that relates to on the field, so that we can win those hard-to-win games,” Aranda said. “I think the off-the-field battle of this is how we believe, this is how we think, this is how we do these things, really led to this because you are unified. The inside stuff that maybe you're kind of hiding or pretending has to come out.”
With their win over then-No. 5 Oklahoma State, the Bears beat four Top 25 teams, including a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State on Sept. 30, a 38-24 win over then-No. 19 BYU on Oct. 16, and a 27-14 win over then-No. 4 Oklahoma on Nov. 13.
Down the stretch, the Bears pulled out a tough 20-10 win over Kansas State in Manhattan after starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon went out late in the first half with a hamstring injury.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen finished off that win before throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over Texas Tech to close the regular season. Shapen hit his first 17 passes against Oklahoma State and finished 23 of 28 for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the championship win over the Cowboys.
When safety Jairon McVea made the game-saving tackle to stop Oklahoma State’s Dezmon Jackson inches short of the goal in the final seconds, everybody on Baylor’s sidelines went nuts.
Everybody but Aranda, who looked as stoic as ever amid the surrounding chaos.
Shapen credits Aranda and his coaching staff for establishing a culture where the players can thrive on the field as well as dwelling in a nourishing environment off the field where players and coaches trust each other.
“I think all of our guys have bought into what he's taught and what he believes, and I think we all trust in him,” Shapen said. “I think that's the outcome of what happened (in the Big 12 championship game).”
This season’s success is a night and day difference from last season when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all three nonconference games. Players didn’t know if they’d play from week to week due to the spread of the virus.
After three seasons under Matt Rhule, the veteran players had to adjust to Aranda’s unique coaching style. Aranda had to learn the strengths and weaknesses of his roster, and put the players in the right places.
Hiring former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos during the offseason, Aranda made the necessary changes to raise the offense to a level to match defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ unit.
“He came in, did the dirty work early, changed a lot of things within to have the success he's having this year,” said Baylor senior linebacker Terrel Bernard. “I've said this before, but he is the most humble, one of the hardest working guys that I know, a man of integrity, a man of faith, and we all want to give our all for him. We respect him so much, and he'll never take the credit, but a lot of credit is due to him. Man, I can't say enough good things about Coach Aranda. I'm so happy for him.”
One of the biggest reasons for Baylor’s success this season has been the play of Jalen Pitre, who earned the Trib’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Playing the star hybrid safety-linebacker position, Pitre leads the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss while collecting 70 total tackles. The fifth-year senior broke up a team-high seven passes while intercepting two and recovering three fumbles.
One of those pass breakups came in the final seconds of the Big 12 championship game on Oklahoma State’s final drive. With Spencer Sanders passing from the 1, Pitre jumped to break up a third-down pass in the end zone.
“He’s just an amazing teammate,” McVea said. “The work he puts in after practice, before practice, the film study, the text messages. He’s a great football guy, but he’s a great friend outside of football, too. He’s funny, he likes to mess around. He’s not just a brick-head who only talks about football.”
Winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall, who leads the league with 1,472 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.
For his career, Hall has rushed for 3,941 yards and has run for a touchdown in 24 straight games. In the regular season finale against TCU, Hall exploded for 242 yards and four touchdowns on just 18 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run.
"To me, the word is consistency for Breece," said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. "What you've seen from Breece, really from that West Virginia game his freshman year to every game he's played, is there's a real sense of professionalism and consistency that he brings to how he attacks the sport. That part has allowed our football team to really be able to use him in the most critical moments.”
The Offensive Newcomer of the Year is Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren, a fifth-year senior transfer from Utah State, who ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 1,134 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns despite missing the championship game with an injury.
The Defensive Newcomer of the Year is Baylor sophomore noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika, a transfer from LSU, who has collected 19 tackles with six for loss and four sacks.
Winning Offensive Freshman of the Year is Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who caught 62 passes for a league-high 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Oklahoma end Collin Oliver is the Defensive Freshman of the Year, who is tied for Big 12 lead with Iowa State’s Will McDonald with 11.5 sacks.
2021 TRIBUNE-HERALD ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Pos Name School Cl Notable
WR Xavier Worthy Texas Fr League-high 981 yards, 12 TDs
WR Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State Sr Led league with 82 catches
T Connor Galvin Baylor Sr Led best BU line since 2015
T Cooper Beebe Kansas State So Promising young lineman
G Trevor Downing Iowa State Jr Paved way for Breece Hall
G Josh Sills Okla. St. Sr Veteran O-line leader
C Derek Kerstetter Texas Sr Powerful blocker
TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State Sr 58 catches, 723 yards
QB Brock Purdy Iowa State Sr League-high 2,984 yards
RB Breece Hall Iowa State Jr Big 12-high 1,472 yards
RB Abram Smith Baylor Sr 1,429 yards, 12 TDs
PK Jonathan Garibay Texas Tech Sr 13-14 FGs, 62-yarder
All-Purpose Trestan Ebner Baylor Sr 1,685 all-purpose yards
Defense
Pos Name School Cl Notable
DE Will McDonald Iowa State Jr League-high 11.5 sacks
DE Felix Anudike-Uzoma Kansas State So 11 solo sacks
DT Enyi Uwazurike Iowa State Sr 8.5 sacks
DT Dante Stills West Virginia Sr 13 tackles for loss
LB Nik Bonitto Oklahoma Jr 15 tackles for loss
LB Malcolm Rodriguez Okla. St. Sr Big 12-high 119 tackles
LB Terrel Bernard Baylor Sr 10.5 tackles for loss
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse Okla. St. Sr 9 pass breakups
CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU Jr 6 breakups, 2 interceptions
S Jalen Pitre Baylor Sr 17.5 TFL led league
S Russ Yeast Kansas State Sr League-high 13 passes defended
P Michael Turk Oklahoma Sr 51.3 average led league
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Pos Name School Cl Notable
WR Tyquan Thornton Baylor Sr 61 catches, 946 yards
WR Tay Martin Okla. St. Sr 70 catches, 942 yards
T Cole Birmingham Okla. St. So Strong young lineman
T Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma Sr Superb pass blocker
G Marquis Hayes Oklahoma Sr Paved way for Kennedy Brooks
G Xavier Newman-Johnson Baylor Sr Multi-position lineman
C Jacob Gall Baylor Sr Transfer from Buffalo
TE Ben Sims Baylor Jr 31 catches, 6 TDs
QB Caleb Williams Oklahoma Fr 1,670 yards, 18 TDs
RB Bijan Robinson Texas So 1,127 yards, 11 TDs
RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State So 1,258 yards, 12 TDs
PK Andrew Mevis Iowa State Sr 18-20 FGs
All-Purpose Malik Knowles Kansas State Jr 32.9 KO average
Defense
Pos Name School Cl Notable
DE Collin Oliver Okla. St. Fr 11 solo sacks
DE Brock Martin Okla. St. Sr 7 sacks
DT Siaki Ika Baylor So 4 sacks
DT Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma Sr 11 tackles for loss
LB Mike Rose Iowa State Sr 73 tackles, 3 sacks
LB Colin Schooler Texas Tech Sr 97 tackles
LB Daniel Green Kansas State Jr 14 tackles for loss
CB Christian Holmes Okla. St. Sr 7 passes defended
CB DaMarcus Fields Texas Tech Sr 10 passes defended
S JT Woods Baylor Sr League-high 4 interceptions
S Kolby Harvell-Peel Okla. St. Sr 59 tackles, 3 picks
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Jr 48.4-yard average
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
Defensive Player of the Year: Safety Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Coach of the Year: Dave Aranda, Baylor
Offensive newcomer of the year: RB Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State
Defensive newcomer of the year: NG Siaki Ika, Baylor
Offensive freshman of the year: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Defensive freshman of the year: DE Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State