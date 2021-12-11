Aranda earns Big 12 coach of year on Trib all-conference team

Instead, he credited his players for sticking with him and his coaching staff through last year’s COVID-19 wrecked season to this year’s phenomenal rise to the No. 6 team in the country in the Associated Press poll.

“It has been a real treasure for me just to see the growth of our team off the field and how that relates to on the field, so that we can win those hard-to-win games,” Aranda said. “I think the off-the-field battle of this is how we believe, this is how we think, this is how we do these things, really led to this because you are unified. The inside stuff that maybe you're kind of hiding or pretending has to come out.”

With their win over then-No. 5 Oklahoma State, the Bears beat four Top 25 teams, including a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State on Sept. 30, a 38-24 win over then-No. 19 BYU on Oct. 16, and a 27-14 win over then-No. 4 Oklahoma on Nov. 13.

Down the stretch, the Bears pulled out a tough 20-10 win over Kansas State in Manhattan after starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon went out late in the first half with a hamstring injury.