Aranda earns national coach award

Baylor's Dave Aranda was named the winner of the George Munger Coach of the Year, which was announced Wednesday by the Maxwell Football Club.
Aranda led the Bears to a 12-2 record as they won the Big 12 championship game 21-16 over Oklahoma State followed by a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bears won a school-record 12 games in the 2021 season after they finished 2-7 in Aranda's debut in 2020. Baylor finished the season a program-best No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
