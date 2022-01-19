 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aranda earns national coach award
0 Comments

Aranda earns national coach award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Ole Miss

Baylor's Dave Aranda earned the George Munger Award for national coach of the year.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor's Dave Aranda was named the winner of the George Munger Coach of the Year, which was announced Wednesday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Aranda led the Bears to a 12-2 record as they won the Big 12 championship game 21-16 over Oklahoma State followed by a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bears won a school-record 12 games in the 2021 season after they finished 2-7 in Aranda's debut in 2020. Baylor finished the season a program-best No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert