Aranda expects Baylor to rise up after dramatic loss to TCU

When the Baylor football players walked into Sunday’s team meeting, some still couldn’t get Saturday’s dramatic ending out of their heads.

How TCU’s field goal team could hurry onto the field with the clock ticking and line up perfectly before Griffin Kell nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to propel the No. 4 Horned Frogs to a 29-28 win will go down as one of the most exciting and improbable finishes in Big 12 history.

“It was very much on their faces,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda at Monday’s press conference. “There were a couple of guys still emotional in the meeting from the game.”

Aranda then relayed a tale from British mythology, and applied it to his team.

“We talked about there is a Scottish warrior who says something like ‘I’m going to lay down here and bleed awhile and then I’ll rise and fight again.’” Aranda said. “And I think that’s totally it. I think the ability to really collectively kind of rise and fight is what it’s all about. So that’s all we’re talking about, and the energy today was really good. We can continue to build on that.”

The Bears will have to lick their wounds and rise up quickly since they’re working with a short week as they prepare for Friday’s 11 a.m. regular season finale against No. 24 Texas at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Following their second straight loss, the Bears (6-5, 4-4) no longer have a shot to return to the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3) can only make it if Kansas State loses to Kansas.

But the Bears can guarantee a winning season by beating the Longhorns and go into bowl season with a win following losses to Kansas State and TCU.

“I think always the emphasis is where I’m at right now, this is who I could become,” Aranda said. “And then further, just collectively, this is where we’re at right now, this is what we could become. You look at that game this past Saturday, and the effort, the speed and just all of it, that’s us right there. We just have to be able to execute better.”

The Bears certainly put themselves in position to beat the Horned Frogs. They had more yardage than TCU (501-442), more first downs (25-20) and kept the ball for nearly 34 minutes.

But they missed a lot of opportunities. Instead of going into halftime with a 14-14 tie, they could have built a much bigger lead. But John Mayers missed a 46-yard field goal against the wind, a fourth down conversion attempt in TCU territory failed, and Blake Shapen threw an interception in the end zone for a touchback on their last offensive play of the second quarter.

With a chance to seal the win in the fourth quarter, the Bears’ running game couldn’t produce as they failed to pick up a first down on the last two possessions.

“I think we just didn’t execute, and you give credit to TCU,” Aranda said. “To run the ball as well as we did and to move the ball as well as we did, and then to get to those possessions and not, I think kind of speaks to where we’re at. You take that and address the things that can be corrected in terms of those specific things, and then work to be better.”

After dropping a 17-10 decision to TCU in Austin, the Longhorns bounced back with a 55-14 thrashing of Kansas in Lawrence behind a 243-yard, four-touchdown performance by Bijan Robinson to earn Big 12 offensive player of the week.

Robinson leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with 1,401 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns, and is one of the most dangerous breakaway threats in college football.

“We played Kansas State a few weeks back, and Deuce (Vaughn) had his patience, kind of his sliding back there, looking for a gap to hit, then he sees it and hits it,” Aranda said. “This guy is very similar in that, but then also, if there’s just a sliver of daylight there, he can take it and lower his shoulder and move the pile too. So he’s a guy that can do it all.”

The Bears should have some confidence heading to Austin since they’ve proven themselves with a 3-2 road record this season.

Before losing the last two games at McLane Stadium to Kansas State and TCU, the Bears pulled off a 45-17 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock and a 38-35 win over Oklahoma in Norman.

“I think they like being on the road because it’s just us in that,” Aranda said. “Just based upon this year, and just when we’re in the hotel, it’s whoever’s in that team meeting room specifically, that it’s us versus the whole thing in that meeting at night prior to the game.”

BEAR FACTS – Aranda is hopeful that senior receiver Gavin Holmes will be available to play against Texas after injuring his leg against TCU. “He started the game, and I think the very first kickoff return, he injured his leg. So we’re hoping that we get him back.”