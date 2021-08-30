Aranda expects Bears to establish identity

Aranda is counting on Smith to pick up the difficult yardage and show the toughness that he brought to linebacker last season. Both Smith and Ebner could line up together in the backfield in some situations.

“With Abram, you’ve got someone that’s tough is the word that comes to mind, physical, downhill,” Aranda said. “If there's someone in the hole, he's going to lower his pads and ‘I just got three yards running into this dude, can I do that again? When do I get to do that again?’”

If the Bears can develop a dependable running game, fourth-year junior Gerry Bohanon can make a smoother transition to starting quarterback as he steps in for departed Charlie Brewer, who will start at Utah in his final college season.

“I’d like to see Gerry get into a rhythm, I’d like to see Gerry gain confidence and take control of the team on a Saturday night,” Aranda said. “Those things have happened throughout our camp and really throughout this whole process. But to do it on Saturday is the next step. I have full confidence that he’s going to do that, and I’m excited to see him do that.”