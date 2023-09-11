Dave Aranda fully admits that Baylor let the loss to Utah slip away.

The Bears (0-2) took plenty of good steps in the 20-13 loss to the No. 12 Utes (2-0) on Saturday, especially through three quarters, but there were too many mistakes, for them to pull off the upset win.

“(There were) a lot of positives, and (we) couldn’t overcome the negatives,” Aranda said. “I thought our energy and edge, and the confidence with how we do our work, and the violence in which we do it, was there. The execution, however, was not.”

Utah scored 14 points in the final two minutes of the game and 17 unanswered points in the second half, while Baylor managed just 121 yards of total offense with a pair of turnovers over the final two quarters.

“To end the way we ended was hurtful, and it was frustrating,” Aranda said.

Aranda said the challenge moving forward is to prove that the fight Baylor put up against Utah is not a one-time thing.

The Bears have a golden opportunity to get back on track when Long Island, an FCS school that has also opened the season with back-to-back losses, comes to McLane Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Sawyer Robertson made the first start of his collegiate career on Saturday, throwing for 218 yards and rushing for a touchdown, but also threw two costly interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Aranda was happy with the way the redshirt sophomore quarterback prepared throughout the week with quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“I saw an initial start of all of that coming to life,” Aranda said. “There in the third quarter, it kind of flipped, and that’s when the turnovers happened. I think he was kind of battling adversity. I think that, really, our whole offense kind of fell under that as well.”

With regular starter Blake Shapen officially out this Saturday and questionable for the Big 12 opener next week’s Big 12 opener against No. 4 Texas with an MCL injury, Aranda anticipates another step forward from Robertson.

On the injury front, linebacker Garmon Randolph is probable to return this week after spraining his ankle in the season-opening loss to Texas State, while defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins is fully cleared to play after missing the first two games.

Starting safety Devin Lemear is out this week against Long Island and is questionable to return against Texas as he recovers from a dislocated elbow.

With Lemear out, cornerback Caden Jenkins (two tackles, one pass breakup) and safety DJ Coleman (six tackles, one pass breakup) were thrust into a larger role against Utah and played like they were upperclassmen.

Caden plays with confidence, he plays with energy. He is unafraid and attacks things,” Aranda said. “(For DJ), I thought there were some feeling-out moments early, and there were some feeling-out moments late, too. But, overall, he was really aggressive and confident and played fast.”

The Bears shuffled their offensive line against Utes, shifting Campbell Barrington from left tackle to right tackle and having redshirt freshman Alvin Ebosele make his first-ever college start at left tackle.

Against Texas State, six of Baylor’s nine penalties were false start flags, and four of the five flags against the Bears in the Utah game were false start calls.

Aranda said they might simplify the cadence to help get everyone on the same page, but he also pointed to a lot of newness up front with Robertson under first-time center Clark Barrington.

“(Clark is one of the leaders for the offense. He makes all the calls,” Aranda said. “He’s kind of the grownup in the room with the offensive line. I think about everything that’s on his shoulders, and then on top of the cadence is a lot for him. So, are we putting too much on him? Those are things that we’re working through.”

Baylor has lost six games in a row dating back to last season, the longest such losing streak since 2017.

There were very few people that saw the loss to Texas State happening, but it did. The Bears looked to be in a good spot entering the fourth quarter Saturday against Utah, but clearly, nothing is safe.

And yet, based on what he’s seen, Aranda is optimistic that things won’t spiral much more.

“I think from the inside, in talking to the team, they can feel the improvement,” Aranda said. “It’s a matter of trying to eliminate the distractions and stay focused on what’s right ahead of us because I think they feel some momentum — however slight.”

Bear Facts

Baylor’s game time with Texas on Sept. 23 has been announced, as the teams will meet at 6:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium in a game televised by ABC. It will mark the final meeting between the longtime rivals before the Longhorns join the SEC in 2024.