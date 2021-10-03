Aranda expects more competitive maturity from Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda calls it competitive maturity, and he expects to see more of it from his Baylor football team as the season progresses.

Baylor’s second-year coach wants his team to play at a more consistent level and have the confidence to make plays when the Bears need them the most.

There were flashes of the kind of team Aranda wants to put on the field in Saturday’s 24-14 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. But those flashes were far too few.

“I'm very disappointed in our competitive maturity,” Aranda said. “We're at a stage right now where something we talk about and give examples about and something that is very important and central to us is not showing up. It's something that I take as a heavy, heavy blow. It's something that I'm very committed to improving. We talk about how something like this is going to cost us a game, and it just did.”

After jumping into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21 and the coaches poll at No. 24 last week, the Bears fell out of both polls Sunday following their first loss of the season.