Aranda expects more competitive maturity from Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda calls it competitive maturity, and he expects to see more of it from his Baylor football team as the season progresses.
Baylor’s second-year coach wants his team to play at a more consistent level and have the confidence to make plays when the Bears need them the most.
There were flashes of the kind of team Aranda wants to put on the field in Saturday’s 24-14 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. But those flashes were far too few.
“I'm very disappointed in our competitive maturity,” Aranda said. “We're at a stage right now where something we talk about and give examples about and something that is very important and central to us is not showing up. It's something that I take as a heavy, heavy blow. It's something that I'm very committed to improving. We talk about how something like this is going to cost us a game, and it just did.”
After jumping into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21 and the coaches poll at No. 24 last week, the Bears fell out of both polls Sunday following their first loss of the season.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
Baylor drew national attention with its 4-0 start that included a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State on Sept. 25 at McLane Stadium. But the Bears knew that playing in Stillwater would be their toughest task so far season since they’ve gone just 2-12 at Boone Pickens Stadium in the Big 12 era.
Baylor’s offense could do nothing against a strong, aggressive Oklahoma State defense in the first half by gaining 99 yards with two first downs. The Bears failed to capitalize on cornerback Raleigh Texada’s interception of a Spencer Sanders pass at Oklahoma State's 36 in the first quarter.
With Abram Smith finally giving the Baylor offense a pulse with his electrifying 55-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play late in the third quarter, the Bears cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 14-7.
“I think you give your offense a chance to score when there's limited success on that side of the ball,” Aranda said. “If you feel you've got a good play and good angles, the analytics gives you the go-ahead, it’s all good to do it. I think our team feeds off of that. When it works, it's great. When it doesn't, you need the other side of the ball to step up and make stops. We were able to do some tonight.”
Baylor’s offense stayed hot on the next possession as Gerry Bohanon led an 84-yard drive that ended with his one-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-14 with 12:04 left in the game.
But a major gamble failed on the Bears’ next drive when they went for it on fourth-and-four at their own 36. Heavily pressured by Devin Harper as he rolled to the right sideline, Bohanon’s pass to Smith was broken up by Brendon Evers with 8:06 remaining.
The Bears had converted eight of nine fourth-down situations in the first four games, but were one for three against the Cowboys.
“I thought there was the opportunity to take advantage of momentum,” Aranda said. “We were in a good rhythm throwing the ball and protecting. It's one of those things to where we want to be aggressive and be that team that's hard to stop. It starts with us as coaches. I remember in thinking about this, we may have talked about this a couple weeks ago, fourth downs are great when they work. When they don't, it gives you second thoughts.”
The Bears survived that gamble when their defense forced a punt.
But Baylor’s offense couldn’t deliver again when Trestan Ebner was nailed for a one-yard loss at the Bears’ 12 on third-and-three.
Following Issac Power’s punt, the Cowboys put the game away with a 56-yard drive that ended with Jaylen Warren’s four-yard touchdown run with 2:10 remaining. Warren was a workhorse all night for the Cowboys as he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.
“I think getting home, putting on the tape, making the corrections, I think there's things coaching-wise we can certainly correct,” Aranda said. “I think there's things offensively, defensively and special teams we've got to address, and then getting better. I think this is a defining moment in terms of where we go from here.”
STILLWATER, Okla. — Dillon Doyle is well-established as one of Baylor’s top defenders.
There were some bright spots for the Bears like better offensive production in a 181-yard second half, and defensively with the three interceptions by Texada, safety JT Woods and linebacker Dillon Doyle.
But there are numerous areas the Bears can work on leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against West Virginia at McLane Stadium.
“You get to a spot where things are good, things are good,” Aranda said. “When things are bad, they're bad. We have to be our best when things are in tough spots. So we'll continue to work on it.”