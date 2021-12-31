Aranda expects no COVID-19 absences on Baylor squad

NEW ORLEANS – With iconic spots like Bourbon Street and Jackson Square, New Orleans is one of America’s great party destinations.
But the Baylor football team has had to live inside its own bubble in preparation for Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss.
The COVID-19 Omicron variant is raging, forcing the cancellation of numerous bowl games. The Bears have done everything they can to isolate from family and friends, spending most of their time in their Canal Street hotel.
The cautious approach appears to be working.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Friday that he doesn’t anticipate any players missing the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19.
“I feel like we're in great shape,” Aranda said. “I don't anticipate right now us missing anyone going into this game.”
It hasn't been all work for the Bears since they went bowling Wednesday night in an isolated setting after flying into New Orleans earlier that day. It was a wonderful bonding time for the players.
“The bowling was very fun,” said Baylor safety JT Woods. “Just in my little section alone, Mark Milton was really good. Jalen Pitre did pretty good too. And not surprisingly, Cole. Cole Maxwell is pretty much good at everything he does. He’s one of those people that he’s just an athlete at everything he does.”
Bowl games are often full of distractions, so preparing for the game inside a bubble has its advantages.
“We have talked from the very beginning of the prep of the most prepared, the least distracted,” Aranda said. “Most prepared, least distracted gives you the best chance to win in the bowl game. I think there's really another strong layer just with where are we at with COVID and the standards that we're embracing. And our team's been great about it.”
Though the Bears are a tight-knit team full of veterans who have played together for years, they see the bubble atmosphere as an extra opportunity to bond.
“Life’s still good in the bubble,” said Baylor safety Jairon McVea. “They’re still treating us really nice in the hotel. And having all your teammates around and getting to bond with them even more has been nice. It is a little different, but we’re just getting ready to play and we’re excited to compete.”
The Bears (11-2) are eager to play in the Sugar Bowl again after dropping a 26-14 decision to Georgia in the 2020 game. Baylor would also set a school record with its 12th win.
Baylor will face a strong opponent in Ole Miss (10-2), which features one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Matt Corral, a projected top 10 NFL Draft pick. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier in the week that the Rebels are dealing with some COVID-19 issues.
“We recognize that we’re fully preparing to go to war on Saturday night,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “We respect their team quite a bit, and we really feel all eyes are going to be on us. It’s the stuff you dream about as a little kid. We’re going to be playing in one of the premier sporting venues in the entire world in the Superdome, and we don’t want to take that lightly.”
For a senior-laden team, this will be the Bears’ last chance to play together. A last chance for players like linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed and safeties Pitre, Woods and McVea to play together in a big-time setting.
It’s especially gratifying for this Baylor team to be in the Sugar Bowl coming off last year’s 2-7 season.
“I wouldn’t have guessed to come this far,” Pitre said. “I’m very grateful to be in Louisiana and playing in my parents’ home state. Being able to get a lot of my family to the game, it’s going to be a great atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to it with my teammates.”