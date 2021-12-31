Aranda expects no COVID-19 absences on Baylor squad

Bowl games are often full of distractions, so preparing for the game inside a bubble has its advantages.

“We have talked from the very beginning of the prep of the most prepared, the least distracted,” Aranda said. “Most prepared, least distracted gives you the best chance to win in the bowl game. I think there's really another strong layer just with where are we at with COVID and the standards that we're embracing. And our team's been great about it.”

Though the Bears are a tight-knit team full of veterans who have played together for years, they see the bubble atmosphere as an extra opportunity to bond.

“Life’s still good in the bubble,” said Baylor safety Jairon McVea. “They’re still treating us really nice in the hotel. And having all your teammates around and getting to bond with them even more has been nice. It is a little different, but we’re just getting ready to play and we’re excited to compete.”

The Bears (11-2) are eager to play in the Sugar Bowl again after dropping a 26-14 decision to Georgia in the 2020 game. Baylor would also set a school record with its 12th win.