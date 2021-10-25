Aranda expresses commitment to Baylor

Second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda expressed his commitment to Baylor on Monday when asked if he had interest in high-profile head coach openings at LSU and USC.

Aranda has been among the names the media has listed as potential candidates to replace LSU's Ed Orgeron, who will step down following this season, only two years after leading the Tigers to the 2019 national championship.

“I love it here and my family loves it here,” Aranda said. “I think Baylor has been everything I thought it would be. I feel like everything that Baylor stands for, the people that are here, the hearts of the people that are here are bigger than football, so I appreciate that. I think our team is built that way and I think it’s special.”

Aranda served as LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016-19 before taking his first head coaching job at Baylor in January 2020. After finishing 2-7 in his debut season when Baylor’s entire nonconference schedule was wiped out by COVID-19, the No. 16 Bears are off to a 6-1 start in 2021 heading into Saturday’s game against Texas at McLane Stadium.

Aranda’s thoughts Monday were with Orgeron, who has gone 9-9 at LSU following the 15-0 national championship season.