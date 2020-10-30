Aranda gets crash course on intense Baylor-TCU rivalry

First-year head coach Dave Aranda will experience his first Baylor-TCU rivalry, but he’s already done his homework to learn just how intense the series has been since it started in 1899.
Aranda has talked to former Baylor coach Grant Teaff and heard from current and former players about their experiences in the “Revivalry” between the two private Christian schools.
Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at McLane Stadium will be the 116th edition of the series, and the record couldn’t be much closer: TCU leads 55-53 with seven ties.
“It’s one of the blessings of being at Baylor is the traditions and the rivalries that exist,” Aranda said. “So I know we’re playing a team that is hungry and motivated, and in a lot of ways similar to us in that they’re searching for who they are and what they’re all about. When both of these things collide on Saturday, I think there will be some strong emotion.”
The veteran Baylor players haven’t had to explain the significance of the rivalry to their younger teammates or transfers who will face the Horned Frogs for the first time.
The intensity has been ratcheted up since the Horned Frogs began playing in the Big 12 in 2012. Even the Baylor freshmen have heard about or watched Baylor’s epic 61-58 win over the Horned Frogs in the 2014 season in which they tied for the Big 12 title.
Last year, it took Baylor three overtimes to seal a 29-23 win over TCU in Fort Worth.
“I think they know,” said Baylor fourth-year junior linebacker Terrel Bernard. “We do a little bit of talking throughout the week telling the experiences we’ve had, showing videos and old games and stuff like that. I think they get a pretty good idea before Saturday.”
The Bears are especially excited to play because this is their first game at McLane Stadium since their season-opening 47-14 rout of Kansas in the Sept. 26 season opener.
Baylor’s Oct. 17 date against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 due to the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak following their trip to West Virginia. Like the Kansas game, 45,000-seat McLane Stadium will be limited to 25 percent capacity.
“It’s exciting anytime we get to be out in front of our fans,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “We have awesome fans here at Baylor. It stinks that we’re not able to play in front of all of them, we wish we could. But our fans always bring the energy, and I saw that personally against Kansas. Even with the 12,000 that we have in the stadium, or how many ever we have, it gets super loud and it’s energetic in there. They help feed us as players, and that’s just been a ton of fun to be a part of that Baylor crowd.”
The Bears (1-2) and Horned Frogs (1-3) are in very similar circumstances since they both have two-game losing streaks and their offenses are having problems scoring consistently.
The Bears have scored just five touchdowns in the last two games, including a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 and last Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas in Austin.
After returning back to Waco, there was some team drama when senior running backs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett reportedly planned to opt out of the season because they didn’t like the way they were being used in the backfield.
However, Aranda said both players are staying with the team after they sat down and discussed the situation with the coaches. Both players are no longer wearing single-digit jerseys as Ebner is No. 41 instead of 1 and Lovett is wearing No. 27 instead of 7 on the Baylor roster.
But the Bears need to improve their rushing numbers since they rank last in the Big 12 with 98 yards per game and three yards per carry.
Baylor’s offensive line has been hard hit by COVID-19, but Aranda expects his team to be close to full strength against the Horned Frogs.
“I believe that will help a lot, because you know who you’re next to, you know what you’re getting,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “So as long as they can get that teamwork together and they’re all on the same page, I believe that’s where it starts. You’ve got to make sure that all five guys are on the same page. It’s kind of hard when you’re switching to a different guy every other day because of COVID or something that happened.”
If the running game improves, the Bears should be in better position to attempt more deep passes. Charlie Brewer’s longest completion against Texas was for 21 yards to tight end Ben Sims.
“I thought there were positive things in this last game, and I think we can build off those things and still kind of hone in on who we are and ID our running game right from start to finish,” Aranda said. “Continue with RPOs (run-pass options), there are a fair amount of those. There are one-on-one shots that we took on the outside on back shoulder fades that I think we executed really well. There were option outs that we ran with the receivers and running backs that we executed really well.”
TCU’s offense is having problems of its own following a 21-14 loss to Kansas State and a 33-14 loss to Oklahoma in the last two games.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan hit 25 of 35 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, but Oklahoma sacked him three times. TCU’s running game was limited to 75 yards on 25 carries.
Baylor’s defense suffered some breakdowns in pass coverage against Texas as Sam Ehlinger hit a 72-yard pass to Tarik Black and a 47-yarder to Jared Wiley. Limiting explosive plays has been emphasized by Baylor’s defense leading up to the TCU game.
“It’s cool that we have a rivalry with them,” Doyle said. “But when you step on the field, it’s just the same stuff, it’s reading your keys, playing your assignment, playing good fundamentals and trying to be the best team on the field on Saturday. And going into practice this week, that’s been the focus, just fundamentals, assignment, keys, alignment, all the basics of football.”
BEAR FACTS
A pair of Baylor wide receiver commitments reopened their recruiting Friday. Mansfield Summit’s Hal Presley, a 2021 recruit, and Randy Masters, a 2022 recruit, announced their de-commitments on Twitter. Masters was part of Shadow Creek’s 2019 Class 5A Division I state championship team with quarterback Kyron Drones, a 2021 Baylor commitment.
Baylor's updated 2020 football schedule
Sept. 26 — Baylor 47, Kansas 14
Oct. 3 — West Virginia 27, Baylor 21, 2OT
Oct. 24 — Texas 27, Baylor 16
Oct. 31 — Baylor vs. TCU (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Nov. 7 — Baylor at Iowa State (6 p.m., Fox Sports 1)
Nov. 14 — Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 28 — Baylor vs. Kansas State
Dec. 5 — Baylor at Oklahoma
Dec. 12 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Houston
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Ole Miss, at NRG Stadium in Houston
