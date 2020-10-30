Aranda gets crash course on intense Baylor-TCU rivalry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears have scored just five touchdowns in the last two games, including a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 and last Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas in Austin.

After returning back to Waco, there was some team drama when senior running backs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett reportedly planned to opt out of the season because they didn’t like the way they were being used in the backfield.

However, Aranda said both players are staying with the team after they sat down and discussed the situation with the coaches. Both players are no longer wearing single-digit jerseys as Ebner is No. 41 instead of 1 and Lovett is wearing No. 27 instead of 7 on the Baylor roster.

But the Bears need to improve their rushing numbers since they rank last in the Big 12 with 98 yards per game and three yards per carry.

Baylor’s offensive line has been hard hit by COVID-19, but Aranda expects his team to be close to full strength against the Horned Frogs.