Aranda, Herman meet for first time as head coaches

“My heart goes out for Dave,” Herman said. “My relationship with him goes all the way back to when we were 18-19 years old. We have stayed friends and confidants over the years, and I can’t imagine what he’s going through. In my opinion, he’s doing a great job.”

Though they’re longtime friends, they’re personality opposites. While Aranda is quiet and introspective, Herman is brash and outgoing. A college receiver, Herman was one of the first players Aranda met on a recruiting visit as he was making his decision to play football at Cal Lutheran.

“Tom was my tour guide or my host,” Aranda said. “The school was small, but he’s knowing everybody. He’s talking to everyone and smiling, making jokes. This guy’s like the mayor, walking around with him.

“I was so impressed with him as a player. He was hurt all the time, he’d be iced up, he’d be in the training room. He’d come out and play. We were playing Occidental College and we needed to get a big first down, and Tom makes the catch. He was always that guy. When you needed something, it always went through him.”

But catching passes wasn't Herman's only skill. He could also bust a move when called upon to dance.