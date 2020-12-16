Aranda high on balanced Baylor recruiting class, 17 strong

When Dave Aranda arrived at Baylor in January, he could see quickly that his staff would have to hit the ground running in recruiting.
That path led into a wall when COVID-19 shut down the country in March, forcing coaches to stay off the road to visit recruits.
But travel restrictions didn’t deter Aranda and his staff from signing a 17-player recruiting class that features nine offensive and eight defensive players. The Bears’ incoming 2021 freshman class addressed nearly every position on Wednesday’s early NCAA signing day.
Additionally, Baylor added Dartmouth graduate transfer receiver Drew Estrada, who will be immediately eligible to play in 2021. A former Texas high school player at Argyle, Estrada made 110 catches for 1,418 yards in four college seasons.
The class is ranked No. 42 by 247Sports and No. 53 by Rivals.com. Recruiting during the COVID-19 onslaught was difficult, but Aranda believes the new players will fill his team’s needs.
“We wanted to address receivers and O-linemen and linebackers specifically, but we wanted to be balanced throughout,” Aranda said. “A lot of our guys, 15 of the 18 (including Estrada) were from the state of Texas. I appreciate the Texas high school coaches. To the recruits and their families, I appreciate them sticking with us and their belief and their love for the school and for the football program. It means a lot.”
Aranda and his staff were able to host a junior day after he was hired on Jan. 16, but travel shut down in March due to COVID-19. Since Baylor only signed two 2021 commitments before former coach Matt Rhule left to coach the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Aranda and his staff had to hustle to put the class together.
Most of the recruiting had to be done remotely.
“You’d like to have person-to-person meetings, but really other than outside that one opportunity (junior day), we did not,” Aranda said. “It was just communicating through phone calls, texts and Zoom. It’s a blessing to be in the state of Texas and to have those guys available.”
During recent weeks, the most high profile signee in Baylor’s new class has been Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins.
Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Jenkins has led Lindale to Friday night’s Class 4A Division I championship matchup against Argyle by rushing for 2,938 yards and 52 touchdowns as a senior.
Those are some eye-popping numbers for Baylor, which ranked last in the Big 12 with 813 yards rushing in nine games and didn’t produce a runner with 200 yards during a 2-7 season.
“I tell you what, his season has been an unbelievable one,” Aranda said. “I’m so excited for him. I feel like his season, good things happen to good people. You put in the work, you do the right things, you pour into other people, you’re selfless, good things end up coming to you.”
While Jenkins was the only running back signee, Pearland Shadow Creek’s Kyron Drones is the lone quarterback.
Drones was one of the most talked about players in the state in 2019 when he led Shadow Creek to the Class 6A state championship by passing for 3,390 yards and 46 touchdowns and rushing for 825 yards and 18 scores en route to a perfect 16-0 record.
Ranked as the No. 20 overall recruit in the state by 247Sports, Drones will be among seven new signees who will enroll in the spring.
Following senior quarterback Charlie Brewer’s announcement on Sunday that he will transfer for his final season of eligibility, Baylor’s scholarship quarterbacks include redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno, sophomore Gerry Bohanon, freshman Blake Shapen and Drones.
“I feel strong about the depth that’s there and the arms that we’ve got, the people that we have, the work ethic that they’ve got,” Aranda said. “I know there will be a great competition there.”
Besides Estrada transferring to Baylor, Aranda signed four incoming freshman receivers, including Killeen Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin, Houston St. Thomas’ Cameron Bonner, Humble Summer Creek’s Elijah Bean and George Ranch’s Javon Gipson.
The Bears got commitments from Baldwin and Bonner during the past two weeks. Baldwin could give Baylor’s offense an instant lift after making 42 catches for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior.
“We’re grateful to have him,” Aranda said. “He’s a guy that can run fly sweeps, that can get in the slot and get mismatches on option routes. He’s a guy that we can put up on the outside and try to stretch the field as well. So I think there’s a lot there as a player to take advantage of.”
Bonner caught 35 passes for 754 yards and eight touchdowns and finished his high school career with more than 2,000 receiving yards.
“I think we were down in numbers to begin with in terms of depth,” Aranda said. “When you’re running four-wide sets and three-wide sets, you want to have the depth where you can feature certain guys. That position group is able to play on special teams and the return game, and then just on cover and rush units.”
The offensive line has been a weak spot for the Bears in recent years, but they’re hoping for future improvement with the signings of Georgetown’s Connor Heffernan, Dallas Jesuit Prep’s Ryan Lengyel and Wall’s Tate Williams.
A four-star recruit by 247Sports, Williams is the most highly rated of the group at No. 23 in the overall state rankings. The small-school recruit has an interesting background since both his mother and father threw the shot put at Angelo State.
“Tate’s an impressive guy,” Aranda said. “Every time I talked to him, he was on a tractor. I don’t think he’s supposed to be FaceTiming and driving but he does. What a great personality he has, what a great enthusiasm. There’s a great explosiveness about him. For a guy that’s as long and as big as he is, he’s got a quick twitch.”
Defensively, Baylor added a pair of linebackers in West Orange-Stark’s Tyrone Brown while going to Louisiana to snag Jackie Marshall from LaPlace East St. John.
The Bears also brought in some bigger defensive backs like Weatherford 6-2 safety Cisco Caston, Manor 6-0 safety Devin Lemear, Cy Ranch 6-2 cornerback Romario Noel, and Stillwater (Okla.) 6-1 cornerback Tevin Williams III.
“It (size) is a point of emphasis,” Aranda said. “There have been some guys on the shorter side. We’ve all played with guys who are along those lines. It just takes a bunch in other areas that have to be exceptional. I’ve always been a believer of length at the DB spot and (Baylor defensive coordinator) Ron Roberts is as well, and (cornerback coach) Brian Stewart has always favored that as well too.”
Aranda said he’s still looking to add more players in the February signing period, which could include four-year college transfers and junior college players. Priority areas include defensive linemen and a versatile running back.
“With a bunch of other things, this year there’s so much uncertainty, there are kids who want a little more time to catch their breath,” Aranda said. “Whether it is a running back or kind of a skill receiver/running back/H-back, a guy that we can create mismatch problems with and use to our advantage.”
