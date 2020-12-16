Aranda high on balanced Baylor recruiting class, 17 strong

“We’re grateful to have him,” Aranda said. “He’s a guy that can run fly sweeps, that can get in the slot and get mismatches on option routes. He’s a guy that we can put up on the outside and try to stretch the field as well. So I think there’s a lot there as a player to take advantage of.”

Bonner caught 35 passes for 754 yards and eight touchdowns and finished his high school career with more than 2,000 receiving yards.

“I think we were down in numbers to begin with in terms of depth,” Aranda said. “When you’re running four-wide sets and three-wide sets, you want to have the depth where you can feature certain guys. That position group is able to play on special teams and the return game, and then just on cover and rush units.”

The offensive line has been a weak spot for the Bears in recent years, but they’re hoping for future improvement with the signings of Georgetown’s Connor Heffernan, Dallas Jesuit Prep’s Ryan Lengyel and Wall’s Tate Williams.

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, Williams is the most highly rated of the group at No. 23 in the overall state rankings. The small-school recruit has an interesting background since both his mother and father threw the shot put at Angelo State.